The Clone Wars Rewatch: Humble Droids or "Secret Weapons"?

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we're undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release.

97: “Secret Weapons” (Season Five, Episode 10)

"Humility is the only defense against humiliation."

R2-D2 is part of a team of Republic droids chosen for an important mission led by the diminutive Colonel Gascon to obtain an encryption module from a Separatist dreadnought.

The wisdom that one should never underestimate a droid is somehow lost on Colonel Gascon.

As the leader of D-Squad, Gascon is dismissive of the droids he's been assigned to lead. Worse yet, he's elitist and insecure. But the chip on his very small shoulder doesn't last long.

WAC-47 is a little rough around the edges and downright mouthy -- although to be fair I always get the sense Artoo is pretty mouthy, we just don't understand every warble. As the mouthpiece for the crew, the pit droid also seems to think he ranks higher than the simple astromechs.

Each droid has a part to play if the mission is to be a success. M5-BZ is fried in the attempt, but luckily D-Squad leaves no droid behind. QT-KT's powerful magnet blast is used to collect the mines to blast the enemy. U9-C4's cutting tool is indispensable. And without those shiny new boosters, R2-D2 wouldn't be able to grab the final piece -- the encryption module.

When all is said and done, WAC has learned a little about respect and teamwork, and Colonel Gascon sees the value in the droids under his command.

QT-KT was inspired by R2-KT, the pink astromech created by Star Wars fans in tribute to Katie Johnson, the daughter of 501st Legion founder Albin Johnson.

