The Clone Wars Rewatch: Humble Droids or "Secret Weapons"?

May 28, 2020
Kristin Baver

Never underestimate a droid.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

97: “Secret Weapons” (Season Five, Episode 10)

"Humility is the only defense against humiliation."

Synopsis:

R2-D2 is part of a team of Republic droids chosen for an important mission led by the diminutive Colonel Gascon to obtain an encryption module from a Separatist dreadnought.

Analysis:

Colonel Gascon

The wisdom that one should never underestimate a droid is somehow lost on Colonel Gascon.

As the leader of D-Squad, Gascon is dismissive of the droids he's been assigned to lead. Worse yet, he's elitist and insecure. But the chip on his very small shoulder doesn't last long.

WAC-47

WAC-47 is a little rough around the edges and downright mouthy -- although to be fair I always get the sense Artoo is pretty mouthy, we just don't understand every warble. As the mouthpiece for the crew, the pit droid also seems to think he ranks higher than the simple astromechs.

Each droid has a part to play if the mission is to be a success. M5-BZ is fried in the attempt, but luckily D-Squad leaves no droid behind. QT-KT's powerful magnet blast is used to collect the mines to blast the enemy. U9-C4's cutting tool is indispensable. And without those shiny new boosters, R2-D2 wouldn't be able to grab the final piece -- the encryption module.

The Clone Wars "Secret Weapons" screengrab

When all is said and done, WAC has learned a little about respect and teamwork, and Colonel Gascon sees the value in the droids under his command.

Intel:

QT-KT

  • QT-KT was inspired by R2-KT, the pink astromech created by Star Wars fans in tribute to Katie Johnson, the daughter of 501st Legion founder Albin Johnson.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back in two weeks when things get weird in "A Sunny Day in the Void."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

