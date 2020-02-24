ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

"The Bad Batch" Episode Guide | The Clone Wars - Season 7, Episode 1

"Embrace others for their differences, for that makes you whole."

The clones look to uncover the source of the Separatists' strategies...and bring in an elite squad called the Bad Batch.


"The Bad Batch" Episode Gallery

Spoiler alert! This story gallery contains plot details from "The Bad Batch."

Tech's Notes: "The Bad Batch" Trivia Gallery

Fun facts and trivia from this episode!

"The Bad Batch" Commentary Gallery

Behind-the-scenes commentary from the cast and crew!

"The Bad Batch" Concept Art Gallery

