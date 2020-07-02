The Clone Wars Rewatch: "Revival" of the Sith

Obi-Wan and Maul meet again.

101: “Revival” (Season Five, Episode 1)

"Strength in character can defeat strength in numbers."

Synopsis:

Fueled by vengeance and rage, the newly reunited brothers Savage Opress and Maul spread terror and violence across the galaxy.

Analysis:

Maintaining loyalty is a delicate balance, especially for a pirate. But the "horny-headed maniacs" Savage and Maul are a terrifying -- if totally crazy -- duo.

As Obi-Wan Kenobi knows too well, the Sith are persistent. They simply will not die. The same cannot be said for poor Adi Gallia.

Although we've only seen her in action briefly, the Tholothian Jedi is a formidable warrior. But judging by the stunned look on her face as she spins to kick the hulking Zabrak, she's outmatched and she knows it. Infused by dark magicks and backed by his Sith brother, Savage Oppress is a force to be reckoned with.

Adi Gallia cannot win this fight. Using the Force, he takes the opportunity to push the off-balance and distracted Jedi, knocking her into a piece of debris then pinning her there with his horns in a move that really lives up to his name.

She falls forward and drops her weapon. And when she's largely defenseless, possibly even mortally wounded, he moves in to deal the final blow with his red saber.

A sad day for the Jedi and the Republic, indeed, made worse by the Chancellor's seeming disinterest in this turn of events. By dismissing the resurgence of the Sith as a personal matter, any counter to his argument could be seen as rebellion.

Good thing Kenobi isn't afraid to handle things for himself.

Intel:



In this Season Five premiere episode, the animation on characters like Palpatine and Yoda has been slightly altered from previous seasons.

