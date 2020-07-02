ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Clone Wars Rewatch: "Revival" of the Sith

July 2, 2020
Kristin Baver

Obi-Wan and Maul meet again.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

101: “Revival” (Season Five, Episode 1)

"Strength in character can defeat strength in numbers."

A scene from "Revival."

Synopsis:

Fueled by vengeance and rage, the newly reunited brothers Savage Opress and Maul spread terror and violence across the galaxy.

A scene from "Revival."

Analysis:

Maintaining loyalty is a delicate balance, especially for a pirate. But the "horny-headed maniacs" Savage and Maul are a terrifying -- if totally crazy -- duo.

As Obi-Wan Kenobi knows too well, the Sith are persistent. They simply will not die. The same cannot be said for poor Adi Gallia.

A scene from "Revival."

Although we've only seen her in action briefly, the Tholothian Jedi is a formidable warrior. But judging by the stunned look on her face as she spins to kick the hulking Zabrak, she's outmatched and she knows it. Infused by dark magicks and backed by his Sith brother, Savage Oppress is a force to be reckoned with.

Adi Gallia cannot win this fight. Using the Force, he takes the opportunity to push the off-balance and distracted Jedi, knocking her into a piece of debris then pinning her there with his horns in a move that really lives up to his name.

A scene from "Revival."

She falls forward and drops her weapon. And when she's largely defenseless, possibly even mortally wounded, he moves in to deal the final blow with his red saber.

A scene from "Revival."

A sad day for the Jedi and the Republic, indeed, made worse by the Chancellor's seeming disinterest in this turn of events. By dismissing the resurgence of the Sith as a personal matter, any counter to his argument could be seen as rebellion.

Good thing Kenobi isn't afraid to handle things for himself.

The Clone Wars "Revival" Palpatine concept art The Clone Wars "Revival" Yoda concept art

Intel:

  • In this Season Five premiere episode, the animation on characters like Palpatine and Yoda has been slightly altered from previous seasons.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when Savage and Maul form an alliance with Death Watch in "Eminence."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

