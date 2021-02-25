ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"The Clone Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-clone-wars"}

The Clone Wars Rewatch: Ahsoka and "The Phantom Apprentice"

February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
Kristin Baver

Maul offers an alliance. Will Ahsoka accept his terms?

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

131: “The Phantom Apprentice” (Season Seven, Episode 10)

Ahsoka and Maul in "The Phantom Apprentice"

Synopsis:




The battle for Mandalore continues, and Ahsoka finds herself face to face with Maul.


Ahsoka and Maul in "The Phantom Apprentice"



Analysis:

Two apprentices. One dark truth.

In Maul's estimation, he and Ahsoka are one in the same. Two learners cast aside and forgotten by their mentors. Two students, powerful in the Force yet adrift from those who could nurture and support their abilities. "Every choice you have made has led you to this," Maul purrs.

Ahsoka and Maul in "The Phantom Apprentice"

But together, they could bring an end to Darth Sidious and his grand plan before it destroys the galaxy as they know it. At least, that's what he suggests when he offers Ahsoka his hand as an ally and Ahsoka *almost* accepts.

So close.

Anakin is the true phantom apprentice, existing in the shadows, groomed for destruction unbeknownst to those who uphold him as a virtuous Jedi, the best of them in Ahsoka's eyes. Yet we know that Maul speaks the truth about Anakin Skywalker. He is the key that will bring destruction. Maul's righteous idea to destroy Sidious and deprive him of his prized pupil could have, if executed, prevented the Empire itself.

Ahsoka in "The Phantom Apprentice"

But Ahsoka is as flawed as the rest of the Jedi. Given her emotional attachment to her master, she is unable or unwilling to see the truth. And to be fair, Maul doesn't exactly have a record of being a trustworthy source of intel here. She refuses to believe Maul's vision, the dream that whispered the name Skywalker and set him on his quest to bring the fight to Mandalore in the hopes or luring Kenobi and his former student to his throne room door.

The precarious duel between Ahsoka and Maul is symbolic of the elusive balance in the Force and the galaxy at large. But in this fight, at least for now, the light side prevails.

Trivia from "The Phantom Apprentice"

Intel:

  • This episode takes place during the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, a fact made clear during Obi-Wan's communication with Ahsoka and Bo-Katan.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when Order 66 is upon us in "Shattered."

Watch all of your favorite Star Wars movies and series on Disney+.

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #CloneWarsRewatch

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) Clone Wars Rewatch

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Who Is Ahsoka Tano?

    August 15, 2023

    August 15, 2023

    Aug 15

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Beat the Tatooine Heat with StarWars.com’s Summer Viewing Guide

    June 30, 2023

    June 30, 2023

    Jun 30

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    Jedi at 40 | From a Certain Point of View: What’s the Best Moment in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi?

    May 24, 2023

    May 24, 2023

    May 24

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Quiz: Which Member of The Bad Batch Are You?

    March 24, 2023

    March 24, 2023

    Mar 24

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    5 Star Wars Scenes That Made a Big Impact

    January 5, 2023

    January 5, 2023

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    From a Certain Point of View: What's Your Favorite Episode of Andor (So Far)?

    December 9, 2022

    December 9, 2022

    Dec 9

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Which Star Wars Character Would You Invite Over for the Holidays?

    November 17, 2022

    November 17, 2022

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    9 of the Scariest Star Wars Animated Episodes

    October 28, 2022

    October 28, 2022

    Oct 28

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved