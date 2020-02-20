Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Comes Home, the Child Lands at New York Toy Fair, and More!

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, grab some snacks and settle in to watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at home, get your first look at new Star Wars merchandise at New York Toy Fair from The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and join us as we celebrate the first episode from the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars coming to Disney+ on Friday, February 21. Plus, remember when the Special Edition of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back hit theaters?