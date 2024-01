Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Go behind the scenes of "Deal No Deal" from the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars with the voice of Ahsoka Tano, Ashley Eckstein, and other cast and crew including executive producer Dave Filoni, as they discuss Ahsoka's relationship with Anakin Skywalker, bringing Kessel to life, and more!