ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"The Clone Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-clone-wars"}

The Clone Wars Rewatch: Rafa's "Dangerous Debt"

December 17, 2020
December 17, 2020
Kristin Baver

Ahsoka must face a harsh reality about the cost of the war.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

124: “Dangerous Debt” (Season Seven, Episode 7)

"Who you were does not have to define who you are."

A scene from "Dangerous Debt"






Synopsis:


Captured by the Pyke Syndicate, Ahsoka and the Martez sisters attempt a daring escape.



A scene from "Dangerous Debt"




Analysis:

The sorrow of the Martez family brings the cost of the war into sharp focus for Ahsoka Tano. The former commander of the Grand Army of the Republic certainly saw her share of tragedy in the field, but the sisters present fresh evidence that the Jedi, while striving to do good, left a wave of unintentional damage in their wake.

A scene from "Dangerous Debt"

For the orphaned sisters, the psychological wounds include an "us versus them" mentality. Rafa is intent on protecting what's left of her family and she'll stoop to whatever means necessary to make it happen. She doesn't care about the community around her, the people who might get hurt as a result, or anything else standing in her way.

"You can't profit from other people's suffering," Ahsoka tells Rafa as a stern admonishment to her plan to move unrefined spice for credits without worrying about what it might be used for.

A scene from "Dangerous Debt"

And yet...the Republic that Ahsoka fought for isn't so different. Sure, the end result could be freedom, peace, and justice. But at what cost? In the war, the Republic saw the Separatists as their enemy and innocents caught in the crossfire were simply casualties for the cause.

In the case of the Martez parents, the Jedi made a choice. They saved a group of civilians, but couldn't protect every last one. Ahsoka, however, intends to do better. And in striving to help the sisters, she exemplifies the best of the Jedi morals. At "Skywalker Academy" she learned an awful lot about doing what's right no matter what it takes.

Trivia from "Dangerous Debt"

Intel:

We've seen the story of the Martez family from a certain point of view in the past. The parents died during the prison escape of Ziro the Hutt, as seen in "Hunt for Ziro."

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back in 2021 when The Clone Wars Rewatch continues with "Together Again."

Watch all of your favorite Star Wars movies and series on Disney+.

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #CloneWarsRewatch

star wars the clone wars Clone Wars Rewatch

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Beat the Tatooine Heat with StarWars.com’s Summer Viewing Guide

    June 30, 2023

    June 30, 2023

    Jun 30

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    Jedi at 40 | From a Certain Point of View: What’s the Best Moment in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi?

    May 24, 2023

    May 24, 2023

    May 24

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    5 Star Wars Scenes That Made a Big Impact

    January 5, 2023

    January 5, 2023

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    From a Certain Point of View: What's Your Favorite Episode of Andor (So Far)?

    December 9, 2022

    December 9, 2022

    Dec 9

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Which Star Wars Character Would You Invite Over for the Holidays?

    November 17, 2022

    November 17, 2022

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    9 of the Scariest Star Wars Animated Episodes

    October 28, 2022

    October 28, 2022

    Oct 28

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Who is the Scariest Servant of the Dark Side?

    October 25, 2022

    October 25, 2022

    Oct 25

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Would You Rather Serve LEGO or Live-Action Palpatine?

    August 23, 2022

    August 23, 2022

    Aug 23

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved