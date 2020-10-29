ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Clone Wars Rewatch: Mystery of "The Lost One"

October 29, 2020
Kristin Baver

The mystery of Sifo-Dyas unfolds, but each answer yields more questions.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

118: “The Lost One” (Season Six, Episode 10)

"What is lost is often found."

A scene from "The Lost One"

Synopsis:

A Jedi mission finds a lightsaber belonging to the long-dead Master Sifo-Dyas, prompting Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker to begin an investigation into his decade-old disappearance.

A scene from "The Lost One"

Analysis:

The mystery of Master Sifo-Dyas takes a number of twists and turns as the Jedi try to unravel what became of one of the first among them who believed war was inevitable, the man who secretly ordered the creation of their Clone Army.

It's clear that the Jedi are being played by the Sith, but even once they figure it out they're far too deep into the war to abandon course.

A scene from "The Lost One"

And caught in the crossfire are the denizens of the galaxy. People like Silman, who survived the crash that allegedly killed the Jedi only to be taken prisoner by the Pyke syndicate. In custody, he was slowly driven mad.

The Pykes themselves are pawns in the Sith's deadly game, although they're far less innocent than most, hired guns willing to shoot down a Jedi shuttle for a price.

Even with evidence mounting -- the shuttle wreckage, the lightsaber that Sifo-Dyas carried in life -- the idea that he truly died and was cremated on Felucia is becoming a more and more convenient tale to conceal the truth.

Trivia from "The Lost One"

Intel:

  • Dooku! In this episode the Jedi finally discover Dooku's Sith name, Lord Tyranus, long after Jango Fett named him as his benefactor in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when Qui-Gon Jinn returns, beckoning his old friend Yoda through the Force in "Voices."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

