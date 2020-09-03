ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"The Clone Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-clone-wars"}

The Clone Wars Rewatch: "Conspiracy" on Kamino

September 3, 2020
September 3, 2020
Kristin Baver

One clone is brave enough to try to save his brother.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

110: “Conspiracy” (Season Six, Episode 2)

"The wise benefit from a second opinion."

A scene from "Conspiracy"

Synopsis: 

In the sterile laboratories of Kamino, the ailing clone trooper Tup and his friend ARC Trooper Fives are quarantined for examination following Tup's shocking murder of a Jedi Master.

Analysis:

Even before the discovery of Tup's so-called tumor, the power struggle over investigating his fatal flaw -- either an isolated failure, Separatist brainwashing, or a problem in the engineering -- is hard to watch.

A scene from "Conspiracy"

The doctor, Nala Se, is so adept at gaslighting. She knows quite well that the root of the problem lies somewhere in the inhibitor chip carried by every clone trooper, the work of Lord Tyranus himself to supposedly safeguard against rogue Jedi. In reality it's a switch to flip and turn even the most loyal clone soldier against the general he had followed into battle for three long years. But to keep the truth from the Republic and the Jedi, she suggests killing Tup like he's a lab experiment gone wrong -- even though he's in perfect health otherwise! -- and cutting him open to investigate on the molecular level. To Nala Se, the clones were made to be disposed of and she can't wait to terminate Tup in the name of science.

A scene from "Conspiracy"

Jedi Master Shaak Ti, unaware of the danger lurking inside the brain of every clone, prefers a more compassionate approach in a final bid to save Tup's life. Tup is more than a number, more than a soldier in a sea of identical troopers, at least to Shaak Ti. And perhaps it's Fives who understands that best of all. He's loyal to the Republic and to the brother he's served alongside in battle. Despite the evidence to the contrary, he'll vouch for Tup's integrity and their dedication to duty. Tup, in his right mind, would never harm a Jedi.

A scene from "Conspiracy"

While the Jedi and the Kaminoans are busy bickering amongst themselves, it's Fives who takes action with the help of his new friend, the medical droid AZI-3. The secret they uncover could have ended the war and saved the Jedi Order. But instead, it's buried by conniving Palpatine.

The one glimmer of hope in all this is, oddly, in Tup's final moments. It's sad to see his life extinguished, but by insisting upon trying to save him, at the end Fives has given his brother peace, liberating him from a nightmare that has haunted his dreams. If nothing else, his noble actions gave his conflicted friend the next best thing to surviving. With his dying breath, he proclaims "I'm free." Free of the torment that had plagued him. At least that's something.

Trivia from "Conspiracy"

Intel:

  • Shaak Ti helped Fives during his training, which we can see in the episode "Clone Cadets."

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when Fives continues his quest for answers in "Fugitive."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #CloneWarsRewatch

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) Clone Wars Rewatch

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Who Is Ahsoka Tano?

    August 15, 2023

    August 15, 2023

    Aug 15

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Beat the Tatooine Heat with StarWars.com’s Summer Viewing Guide

    June 30, 2023

    June 30, 2023

    Jun 30

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    Jedi at 40 | From a Certain Point of View: What’s the Best Moment in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi?

    May 24, 2023

    May 24, 2023

    May 24

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Quiz: Which Member of The Bad Batch Are You?

    March 24, 2023

    March 24, 2023

    Mar 24

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    5 Star Wars Scenes That Made a Big Impact

    January 5, 2023

    January 5, 2023

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    From a Certain Point of View: What's Your Favorite Episode of Andor (So Far)?

    December 9, 2022

    December 9, 2022

    Dec 9

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Which Star Wars Character Would You Invite Over for the Holidays?

    November 17, 2022

    November 17, 2022

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    9 of the Scariest Star Wars Animated Episodes

    October 28, 2022

    October 28, 2022

    Oct 28

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved