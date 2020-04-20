The Siege of Mandalore begins, and Ahsoka turns to Anakin and Obi-Wan for help.
The Clone Wars Rewatch
Blog
© 2015 Disney
"Old Friends Not Forgotten" Episode Gallery
Spoiler alert! This story gallery contains plot details from "Old Friends No Forgotten".
- Images
© 2015 Disney
"Old Friends Not Forgotten" Trivia Gallery Draft
Fun facts and trivia from this episode!
- Images
© 2015 Disney
"Old Friends Not Forgotten" Commentary Gallery
Behind-the-scenes commentary from the cast and crew!
- Images
© 2015 Disney
"Old Friends Not Forgotten" Concept Art Gallery
- Images