Quiz: Which Ahsoka Tano Are You?

Are you a rebel, a Jedi, or something else entirely? Find out now…

Ahsoka Tano inhabited many roles in her life. As Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan, she learned the ways of the Force from one of the best in the Jedi Order. During the Clone Wars, she commanded entire battalions of soldiers in the fight to defend the Republic. And after she walked away from the Jedi and the Empire took control, Ahsoka Tano became a spy for the rebellion. As she enters a new chapter in Ahsoka, the new series on Disney+, we’re wondering: which Ahsoka are you? You don’t have to look tough to be tough, but you do have to take this quiz to find the answer…