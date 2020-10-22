The Clone Wars Rewatch: Wit and the Witch Behind "The Disappeared" Part II

Watch out for that Spirit Stealer 3000!

117: “The Disappeared” Part II (Season Six, Episode 9)

"Wisdom is born in fools as well as wise men."

Synopsis:

Jar Jar Binks' beloved Queen Julia of the planet Bardotta has been abducted by the bloodthirsty Frangawl cult to fulfill a dark and ancient prophecy. Representative Binks and Jedi Master Windu must find the missing Queen before the cult can rise in power.

Analysis:

Much like Darth Sidious seeks to use Anakin Skywalker's powerful connection to the Force for his own dark deeds, the Great Mother is willing to sacrifice the Queen Julia and so many other harvested souls to attain a power greater than the Sith or the Jedi.

But even Mother Talzin is no match for the buddy-crime-fighting duo Mace and Jar Jar! Sure, sometimes it seems like the Gungan is causing trouble more often than keeping them out of it. Somehow he always redeems himself. His unsteady feet lead to Mace losing his lightsaber, but his sticky tongue retrieves it before the Jedi gets pummeled by a pair of gundarks.

At the Malmourral temple the cultists convene, the stars and planets aligned for the time at hand, and Jar Jar accidentally triggers the stoic temple guards only to help Mace in their defeat with a very big blaster. What Binks lacks in grace and skill he makes up for in heart and determination.

As Mace intones, "Magic is only an illusion." And Jar Jar's fierce love and loyalty to the queen are no trick of the light. Whether giving the animal keeper a right hook or freeing the queen just before her spirit is ripped from her body, Jar Jar lets nothing stand in his way. That dedication is repaid when Julia pushes the Gungan out of the way at the last possible moment before the cultists' Spirit Stealer 3000 (OK, maybe that's not the official moniker...) starts working.

In the end, Talzin is right. She is just a simple witch. And with a blade of dark magicks and a shattered orb, she proves to be no match for the Jedi and the Gungan.

Intel:



Last spotted in "Revenge," the leader of the Nightsisters makes a triumphant return in this episode, but comic fans know we haven't seen the last of her yet.

