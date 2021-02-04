ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Clone Wars Rewatch: Escape "On the Wings of Keeradaks"

February 4, 2021
Kristin Baver

The Poletecs must choose a side in a war they never wanted to take part in.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

128: “On the Wings of Keeradaks” (Season Seven, Episode 3)

"Survival is one step on the path to living."

Keeradaks in "On the Wings of Keeradaks"

Synopsis:

Rex has found his friend, Echo, in the clutches of the Techno Union. But the rescue is just beginning.

Anakin, Rex, Echo and Tech

Analysis:

An unsanctioned mission means the Bad Batch, Anakin, and Rex are largely on their own. But it looks like Anakin has learned something about diplomacy from his secret wife, Padmé Amidala. All across the galaxy, there are allies waiting to join the fight.

The Poletec Chief

Some of them, like the Poletecs, are keen to sit out the conflict. They prefer to protect their own rather than wading into an uncertain war. But once they see what the Techno Union and the Separatists are capable of, they're willing to stand with the Republic and fight for justice.

The Separatists and the Techno Union are as unscrupulous as the Empire that will rise from the conflict. While the future Death Star will annihilate entire planets, the decimator works on a smaller scale to attack organic matter while leaving the droids that serve Dooku and his followers unscathed.

A scene from "On the Wings of Keeradaks"

Their disregard for the value of living beings can be seen in everything they do, from the experimentation on Echo to the way innocent planets and native inhabitants are displaced and made to suffer.

But when Wat Tambor brings the war to Skako Minor, they must defend their home and their people or risk becoming another casualty.

Rex and Echo from "On the Wings of Keeradaks"

Intel:

  • Dee Bradley Baker voices the whole legion of clone troopers, but he makes each one distinct. To keep their personalities straight in his head, he assigns each clone an adjective. For Rex? "Solid."

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when Echo must prove his loyalty to the Republic in "Unfinished Business."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is the author of the book Skywalker: A Family at War, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and an all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

