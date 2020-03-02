ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

"A Distant Echo" Episode Guide | The Clone Wars - Season 7, Episode 2

"The search for truth begins with belief."

Rex, Anakin, and the Bad Batch look to uncover the truth surrounding a mysterious Separatist signal.

Stream on Disney+

The Clone Wars Rewatch

Show More Loading...

Video

Show More Loading...
Show More Loading...

Blog

Show More Loading...
Show More Loading...

Galleries

"A Distant Echo" Episode Gallery

Spoiler alert! This story gallery contains plot details from "A Distant Echo".

  • Images

Tech's Notes: "A Distant Echo" Trivia Gallery

Fun facts and trivia from this episode!

  • Images

"A Distant Echo" Commentary Gallery

Behind-the-scenes commentary from the cast and crew!

  • Images

"A Distant Echo" Concept Art Gallery

  • Images

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved