The Clone Wars Rewatch: The "Crisis at the Heart" of the Conflict

October 8, 2020
Kristin Baver

The war comes to Scipio.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

115: “Crisis at the Heart” (Season Six, Episode 7)

"Deceit is the weapon of greed."

A scene from "Crisis at the Heart"

Synopsis:

Rush Clovis's deal with the Separatists backfires and brings war to the banking world of Scipio.

A scene from "Crisis at the Heart"

Analysis:

Dooku has a nefarious way of making people submit to his demands. He's turned Rush Clovis into a Separatist puppet, placing him at the head of the Banking Clan then issuing demands for repayment of the favor.

And with a wave of his hand, he can make Padmé commit a murder she didn't intend, turning the blaster she grabs for defense against his own Separatist senator, punishment for speaking out against him.

A scene from "Crisis at the Heart"

The Sith Lords have played Scipio quite masterfully, turning the neutral mainstay into a battle zone. It almost makes you feel bad for Clovis. Almost.

With the world crumbling around him, all he can muster is self-pity, ruminating on his tarnished legacy. Faced with a once again very angry Jedi General Anakin Skywalker, Clovis doesn't surrender; he uses poor Padmé as a human shield. "I'm not the villain here," he cries. Yet he's the one holding the blaster to the temple of the woman he supposedly loves.

A scene from "Crisis at the Heart"

It's a sad foreshadowing of things to come for Anakin himself. But at least for now, he's still the hero and he manages to save Padmé's life, and their marriage.

Trivia from "Crisis at the Heart"

Intel:

  • When Palpatine takes control of the Banking Clan, keep an eye out for Senator Mon Mothma, clearly unhappy with this turn of events.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when Jar Jar Binks returns in "The Disappeared."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

