The Clone Wars Rewatch: Yoda's Hearing "Voices"

November 5, 2020
Kristin Baver

Into the cave he must go.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

119: “Voices” (Season Six, Episode 11)

"Madness can sometimes be the path to truth."

A scene from "Voices"

Synopsis:

Yoda is deeply unsettled when he hears something from beyond the grave: the voice of Qui-Gon Jinn. Determined to find answers, Yoda escapes the Jedi Temple to follow the disembodied voice.

A scene from "Voices"

Analysis:

As Yoda says, "The danger is not to know the truth."

With so much manipulation by the Sith in the galaxy at large, the voice of Qui-Gon Jinn speaking from beyond the grave seems like an impossibility, an illusion, a sign that the war has pushed the great Master Yoda into the grip of insanity. Even Yoda, it seems, has his limits.

But he alone is willing to test his resolve, his physical and spiritual strength, and ensure that whatever he's experiencing will be handled and faced.

A scene from "Voices"

It's beautiful to watch the Jedi Council huddle together, united and meditating, to help one of their own. More importantly, Yoda himself has the humility to admit that he doesn't understand what he's sensing through the Force. It's so tempting to fumble through life pretending we know far more than we do, letting self-confidence lead us blindly when we lack evidence and understanding.

That is not Yoda's way. His strength is ultimately in his ability to be vulnerable, meditating on the brink of death itself to get to the bottom of the strange siren. His power comes from bending the Jedi Council's rules, escaping a well-intentioned prison to solve the mystery. And when his guide leads him to danger inside the well of the dark side, the cave on Dagobah, and the visions of horrifying events still on the horizon, he faces them down with bravery.

A scene from "Voices"

Yoda is exhausted by the end. Beaten down. Afraid. But also invigorated. Enlightened. Courageous.

Knowledge is a powerful thing, and the truth isn't always as we'd like it to be. Yet Master Yoda understands that no good can come from allowing a deception to give a false sense of comfort.

Through his friend Qui-Gon Jinn, gone but not forgotten, the wisest of the Jedi Order finds his own spiritual guide. Master Jinn holds no easy answers. He has no future and no past. His spirit exists purely within the Force. And with his help, Yoda will learn to preserve his Life Force and attain a form of immortality, something the Sith greedily crave yet can never seem to adequately attain.

Trivia from "Voices"

Intel:

  • This episode includes a call back to the Mortis arc, the last time we saw Qui-Gon Jinn materialize from beyond the grave.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when Yoda undergoes his own trials in "Destiny."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

