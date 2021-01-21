ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"The Clone Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-clone-wars"}

The Clone Wars Rewatch: Meet "The Bad Batch"

January 21, 2021
January 21, 2021
Kristin Baver

Only the elite group of clone troopers can help Captain Rex confront his past.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

126: “The Bad Batch” (Season Seven, Episode 1)

"Embrace others for their differences, for that makes you whole."

A scene from "The Bad Batch"

Synopsis:

The clones look to uncover the source of the Separatists' strategies...and bring in an elite squad called the Bad Batch to help.

A scene from "The Bad Batch"

Analysis:

"CT-1409...CT-1409."

Captain Rex barely dared to hope that his gut instinct -- that Echo was somehow alive -- could be true. Yet hidden within the noise of the static is an unmistakably human voice.

And that voice is repeating Echo's identification number. In an instant, elation over his friend's survival turns to something darker. If Echo is alive, he appears to be helping the Separatists. He's using the plans he and Rex created together and allowing the enemy to launch astute counterattacks. Their plans are effectively  helping to defeat the Republic on the battlefield.

A scene from "The Bad Batch"

It's a complicated and emotional discovery for the clone trooper. Three years into the war, Rex has seen so many of his brothers killed and wounded in battle. Echo's survival is a bright spot and, in some way, a relief.

But it also means Rex left a man behind. At the Citadel, Echo was presumed dead. And his reappearance calls Rex's loyalty, and that of every clone trooper, into question.

A scene from "The Bad Batch"

Fortunately for Echo, Rex is among the most dedicated clone soldiers and he's earned the respect of famed Jedi General Anakin Skywalker. If anyone has the gumption to admit his mistakes and retrace his steps to right his past wrongs, it's Rex. And he knows just the Jedi to help him with his cause.

Character model for Anakin Swkywalker Character model for Mace Windu Character model for Obi-Wan Kenobi

Intel:

  • Character models for Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu, and Obi-Wan Kenobi were updated from earlier seasons to more closely match their on-screen counterparts in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when Rex launches a daring rescue mission in "A Distant Echo."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #CloneWarsRewatch

star wars the clone wars Clone Wars Rewatch

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Beat the Tatooine Heat with StarWars.com’s Summer Viewing Guide

    June 30, 2023

    June 30, 2023

    Jun 30

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    Jedi at 40 | From a Certain Point of View: What’s the Best Moment in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi?

    May 24, 2023

    May 24, 2023

    May 24

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    5 Star Wars Scenes That Made a Big Impact

    January 5, 2023

    January 5, 2023

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    From a Certain Point of View: What's Your Favorite Episode of Andor (So Far)?

    December 9, 2022

    December 9, 2022

    Dec 9

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Which Star Wars Character Would You Invite Over for the Holidays?

    November 17, 2022

    November 17, 2022

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    9 of the Scariest Star Wars Animated Episodes

    October 28, 2022

    October 28, 2022

    Oct 28

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Who is the Scariest Servant of the Dark Side?

    October 25, 2022

    October 25, 2022

    Oct 25

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Would You Rather Serve LEGO or Live-Action Palpatine?

    August 23, 2022

    August 23, 2022

    Aug 23

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved