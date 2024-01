Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, Jon Favreau becomes the internet's #1 news source of pictures from the set of The Mandalorian and we sit down with Matthew Wood, the voice of General Grievous and a battalion of battle droids in Battlefront II! Plus, we take to the streets of San Francisco for the annual Lucasfilm Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival, and more!