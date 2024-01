Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, everyone's favorite Wookiee, Chewbacca, is heading to Disney Emoji Blitz, more thrilling Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures shorts are coming soon, and we take a look at Star Wars Insider #196. Plus, remember when the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith trailer that was released back in 2005?