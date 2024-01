Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we take a look at new comics, including Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #4 and Star Wars: Darth Vader #2, and get pumped to get our hands on the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker expanded novelization. Plus, we put on our parkas to take a look back at location shooting for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back!