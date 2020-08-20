The Clone Wars Rewatch: You've Got "The Wrong Jedi"

Ahsoka makes a life-changing decision.

108: “The Wrong Jedi” (Season Five, Episode 20)

"Never give up hope, no matter how dark things seem."

Synopsis:

On trial for murder, Ahsoka faces her greatest challenge.

Analysis:

It's treason, then. A conflicted Jedi Council expelling Ahsoka Tano from the order and allowing her to face a military tribunal for her alleged crimes is the latest in a long list of betrayals of everything the Jedi claim to value.

The Jedi plucked Ahsoka from her homeworld when she was but a child, and gave her a place to belong, a family of a sort. They cared for her, taught her their virtues and ideals, and through her master, Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka was meant to learn how to become a Jedi while teaching him how to let go.

Even as Anakin keeps fighting to find the truth -- questioning Ventress, following the clues to Barriss Offee, and ultimately bringing the real culprit to justice just in the nick of time -- his unwavering support and Padmé acting as her defense can't heal the wound left by being abandoned by the Jedi Order as a whole.

The sad thing is, Barriss is right from a certain point of view. The Jedi have lost their way. And although her brutal means of exposing this hard truth lean toward the dark side, the reality once revealed cannot be ignored.

The values of the Jedi are sacred to Ahsoka, but when the Jedi no longer live by them, how can she return to the Order? And to Anakin?

Anakin, more than any other Jedi perhaps, understands wanting to walk away from everything. But it's Ahsoka who's brave enough to do it. It's Ahsoka who stands up for her beliefs and, when she realizes that the Jedi can no longer guide her down the path of the righteous, forges her own new path out in the great, big galaxy.

It makes you wonder what might have been had Anakin been wise enough to walk away himself. But the galaxy has become dangerously clouded by the dark side.

Intel:



This episode marks the first appearance on the Jedi Temple Guards in action, and the first time in the cinematic canon that a character carries a yellow-bladed lightsaber. Most recently, the lightsaber color made an appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

