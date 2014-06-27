-
Agen Kolar
A Zabrak Jedi Master, Agen Kolar was part of the Jedi strike team assembled by Mace Windu to rescue Obi-Wan Kenobi and other hostages taken by the Separatists on Geonosis. Kolar displayed his renowned skill with a lightsaber during the battle in the Geonosian arena, though his young Padawan died during the fighting. In the final days of the Clone Wars, Windu turned to Kolar again, calling on him, Saesee Tiin and Kit Fisto to arrest Supreme Chancellor Palpatine. Confronted by the Jedi, Palpatine threw off his guise and revealed himself as Darth Sidious. He ignited his crimson-bladed lightsaber and struck down Kolar.
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.7m
species
Zabrak
Weapons