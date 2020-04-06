ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

"Dangerous Debt" Episode Guide | The Clone Wars - Season 7, Episode 7

"Who you were does not have to define who you are."

Captured by the Pyke Syndicate, Ahsoka and the Martez sisters attempt a daring escape.

Stream on Disney+

The Clone Wars Rewatch

Show More Loading...

Video

Show More Loading...
Show More Loading...

Blog

Show More Loading...

Galleries

"Dangerous Debt" Episode Gallery

Spoiler alert! This story gallery contains plot details from "Dangerous Debt".

  • Images

Tech's Notes: "Dangerous Debt" Trivia Gallery

Fun facts and trivia from this episode!

  • Images

"Dangerous Debt" Commentary Gallery

Behind-the-scenes commentary from the cast and crew!

  • Images

"Dangerous Debt" Concept Art Gallery

  • Images

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved