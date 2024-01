Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Supervising Director Dave Filoni sits down with Andi to discuss fan reactions to The Clone Wars' return, Ahsoka's journey, working with George Lucas, and what the show means to him. Plus we've got the details on Episode IX's cast announcement and all the wisdom on Weequays, from Jabba's skiff guards to Hondo Ohnaka.