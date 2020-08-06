ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Clone Wars Rewatch: A Murder Plot and "The Jedi Who Knew Too Much"

August 6, 2020
Kristin Baver

Nothing is as it seems.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

106: “The Jedi Who Knew Too Much” (Season Five, Episode 18)

"Courage begins by trusting oneself."

A scene from "The Jedi Who knew Too Much."

Synopsis:

As the Republic military takes over the Temple bombing case, Ahsoka finds herself accused of murder and running out of allies and alternatives.

A scene from "The Jedi Who knew Too Much."

Analysis:

After the somber Jedi funeral, Ahsoka is even more fired up than before about the need for justice in the terrorist attack on the Jedi Temple. But her riled emotions -- leading her to voice something close to the desire for revenge -- and outspoken criticisms of the military taking over the case make her the perfect target for a set up.

A scene from "The Jedi Who knew Too Much."

Ahsoka walks into Letta's prison cell a Jedi and walks out a criminal accused of murder, her head swimming with allegations the prisoner lobbed before she was strangled to death by some unseen Force-wielder. And once Ahsoka makes her escape, somehow things only get worse.

Some of the clone troopers who have seen the bodies of their brothers slashed with lightsaber burns are incensed enough to shoot to kill. The farther Ahsoka gets, the more it seems like she's fleeing because she's guilty, not because she's being set up. And precious few people believe her.

There's Anakin, of course, her loyal master, and Captain Rex, her friend. The two men have fought with her shoulder to shoulder in too many battles to believe that Ahsoka could be capable of such an atrocity.

A scene from "The Jedi Who Knew Too Much."

But the body count and the evidence is mounting as the clone troopers and the Jedi chase her. At the end of the line, the Padawan rejects Anakin's plea of assistance and takes a leap of faith from the gaping mouth of the viaduct's open pipe.

Intel:

  • The shot in which Tarkin first enters Ahoska's cell is reminiscent of Darth Vader going to interrogate Princess Leia in Star Wars: A New Hope.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when Ahsoka finds a friend in an unlikely place in "To Catch a Jedi."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

