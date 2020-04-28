Maul is captured and the Siege of Mandalore is won. But evil lurks elsewhere, and the galaxy will never be the same.
The Clone Wars Rewatch
Blog
© 2015 Disney
"Shattered" Episode Gallery
Spoiler alert! This story gallery contains plot details from "Shattered".
- Images
© 2015 Disney
Tech's Notes: "Shattered" Trivia Gallery
Fun facts and trivia from this episode!
- Images
© 2015 Disney
"Shattered" Commentary Gallery
Behind-the-scenes commentary from the cast and crew!
- Images
© 2015 Disney
"Shattered" Concept Art Gallery
- Images