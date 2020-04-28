ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

"Shattered" Episode Guide | The Clone Wars - Season 7, Episode 11

Maul is captured and the Siege of Mandalore is won. But evil lurks elsewhere, and the galaxy will never be the same. 

The Clone Wars Rewatch

Blog

Galleries

"Shattered" Episode Gallery

Spoiler alert! This story gallery contains plot details from "Shattered".

Tech's Notes: "Shattered" Trivia Gallery

Fun facts and trivia from this episode!

"Shattered" Commentary Gallery

Behind-the-scenes commentary from the cast and crew!

"Shattered" Concept Art Gallery

