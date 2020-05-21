The Clone Wars Rewatch: "A Necessary Bond" With the Enemy

Sometimes even a no-good, double-crossing swindler is better than having no one on your side.

96: “A Necessary Bond” (Season Five, Episode 9)

"Choose your enemies wisely, as they may be your last hope."

Synopsis:

When General Grievous launches a full-scale attack on the pirate base on Florrum, Ahsoka and the younglings fight side-by-side with Hondo and his pirates to turn back the Separatist forces.

Analysis:

Ugh. Grievous. The cyborg Separatist general is always making trouble for the Republic, and when he faces off with Ahsoka and the younglings he sees it as an easy fight. So many lightsabers to collect, freshly made at the hands of the young Jedi.

But not so fast. As we have seen in the last few episodes, the younglings who entered the cave for their kyber crystals in "The Gathering" have proven their bravery again and again.

Judge them by their size, do you? Or their age? Either would be a mistake.

Professor Huyang is back to offer one last lesson for Katooni, who has struggled the most to complete her elegant weapon but needs it to join forces with the pirates and put up a fight.

Not unlike striking the deal with Hondo, a shaky verbal contract to make old enemies into friends for this mission alone to battle a common enemy, what Katooni needs is the power of trust. Ahsoka and the younglings must trust Hondo despite his past misdeeds.

And Katooni must trust in the Force, for as Huyang says, it is the Force that binds the disparate parts of her lightsaber together.

Intel:



Ironically, the ship that comes to Ahsoka's rescue in this episode is the same one she caused to crash in "Lethal Trackdown."

