The Clone Wars Rewatch: "A Necessary Bond" With the Enemy

May 21, 2020
Kristin Baver

Sometimes even a no-good, double-crossing swindler is better than having no one on your side.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

96: “A Necessary Bond” (Season Five, Episode 9)

"Choose your enemies wisely, as they may be your last hope."

A scene from "A Necessary Bond."

Synopsis:

When General Grievous launches a full-scale attack on the pirate base on Florrum, Ahsoka and the younglings fight side-by-side with Hondo and his pirates to turn back the Separatist forces.

A scene from "A Necessary Bond."

Analysis:

Ugh. Grievous. The cyborg Separatist general is always making trouble for the Republic, and when he faces off with Ahsoka and the younglings he sees it as an easy fight. So many lightsabers to collect, freshly made at the hands of the young Jedi.

A scene from "A Necessary Bond."

But not so fast. As we have seen in the last few episodes, the younglings who entered the cave for their kyber crystals in "The Gathering" have proven their bravery again and again.

Judge them by their size, do you? Or their age? Either would be a mistake.

A scene from "A Necessary Bond."

Professor Huyang is back to offer one last lesson for Katooni, who has struggled the most to complete her elegant weapon but needs it to join forces with the pirates and put up a fight.

A scene from "A Necessary Bond."

Not unlike striking the deal with Hondo, a shaky verbal contract to make old enemies into friends for this mission alone to battle a common enemy, what Katooni needs is the power of trust. Ahsoka and the younglings must trust Hondo despite his past misdeeds.

A scene from "A Necessary Bond." A scene from "A Necessary Bond."

And Katooni must trust in the Force, for as Huyang says, it is the Force that binds the disparate parts of her lightsaber together.

Intel:

  • Ironically, the ship that comes to Ahsoka's rescue in this episode is the same one she caused to crash in "Lethal Trackdown."

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when Colonel Meebur Gascon leads a team of droids on a special mission in "Secret Weapons."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #CloneWarsRewatch

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

