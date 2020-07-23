The Clone Wars Rewatch: Revenge of "The Lawless"

Darth Sidious takes an interest in events on Mandalore and you just know that won't end well.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

104: “The Lawless” (Season Five, Episode 16)

"Morality separates heroes from villains."

Synopsis:

Using Duchess Satine as bait, Darth Maul lures Obi-Wan into a trap.

Analysis:

Pre Vizsla's death was only the beginning. In rapid succession, Satine is sacrificed before Obi-Wan's eyes, while the Jedi is left alive as a means of torment. Then Savage, the only other living being Maul seems to truly care for, is slaughtered by Maul's former master, the deceptively agile Darth Sidious, while the former Sith apprentice is left alive as a means to another end.

In her final moment, Satine gives life to the words her beloved Obi-Wan doesn't so much as dare to whisper. Although the previous nature of their relationship is murky -- Were they in love but never able to name it? Always dancing on the edge of something romantic but embroiled in their own worlds? -- it has long been clear that were it not for his dedication to the Jedi Order and its beliefs, Obi-Wan's attachments would have led him to the Duchess.

In many ways, Satine's neutrality is her undoing. The Republic cannot and will not get involved in a planetary matter for a system that doesn't fall under its jurisdiction. But even forced to go it alone, Obi-Wan cannot and will not sit by while Satine is made to suffer.

It's also the perfect execution of Palpatine's machinations. At the start of the arc we see the Chancellor dismissing the resurgence of the Sith as a personal matter. That sets the stage for Obi-Wan to go it alone both against Maul and Savage and when Mandalore -- poor neutral Mandalore -- gets caught in the crossfire.

Of course, Palpatine's plot includes setting his former apprentice straight before this episode is over. After cutting down the brutish Savage, Palpatine tosses Maul around like a rag doll, leaving him begging for his life.

So much pain and bloodshed, so many different responses to facing certain death. Pre Vizsla greeted it like a warrior. Satine used her final moments to speak of love. Savage spent his last breath essentially apologizing for his failure.

And Maul? Like Obi-Wan, it's not yet time for him to meet his end. But there are some fates worse than death.

Intel:



Korkie, Amis, Lagoes, and Soniee were last seen as teenagers in "The Academy."

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when Ahsoka and Anakin investigate a deadly bombing at the Jedi Temple in "Sabotage."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #CloneWarsRewatch