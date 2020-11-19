ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

The Clone Wars Rewatch: Sith and "Sacrifice"

November 19, 2020
November 19, 2020
Kristin Baver

Once the series finale, now a poignant end to this part of Yoda's journey.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

121: "Sacrifice" (Season Six, Episode 13)

"Facing all that you fear will free you from yourself."

Synopsis:

After several grueling trials, Yoda travels to the ancient Sith home world of Moraband, where he must face an ancient evil determined to rule the galaxy.

A scene from "Sacrifice"

Analysis:

For six years this episode marked the conclusion of the series, the final steps in Yoda's spiritual journey to attain the enlightenment that would prove him worthy of immortality. It's a noble end, although we're all glad The Clone Wars returned earlier this year to wrap up the stories of Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex. (More on that later!)

Today, let's focus on the masterful storytelling that explores Yoda's internal struggles with the Jedi's place in the war and his own emotional pull toward the dark side.

A scene from "Sacrifice"

It doesn't get any bleaker than Moraband, the cradle of the Sith and the heart of darkness and evil in the galaxy. And in he must go. Without the Priestesses to control his fate or guide his quest, Yoda is left to grapple with the illusions of the Sith and the way they instigate, manipulate, and alter his own actions.

A scene from "Sacrifice"

He can't be held responsible for the Sith's end of things, but Yoda is still accountable for his response to them. At the outset of the faux mission alongside Anakin Skywalker, Yoda makes a very un-Jedi like determination. "If it comes to it, execute them we must." He and the other Jedi have veered too close to the dark side given their role in the war. They've compromised their ideals, eroded their core beliefs, and they're so desperate to win that they're willing to kill to attain victory.

But in glimpses of the future masquerading as the present-day mirage, Yoda begins to see the error of this thinking. He's powerless to stop Anakin from beheading Dooku, yet he cries out in anguish. Execution, despite what he said previously, is not the way.

A scene from "Sacrifice"

Darth Sidious offers Yoda a false binary -- let Anakin Skywalker fall to his death or stop Sidious in his tracks. It's a common theme in Star Wars storytelling; the bad guys just love to present two options as if there are no other choices. And each time, it's the hero's responsibility to navigate through the lies and the fears and excavate their own emotions to get to the truth of the matter.

A scene from "Sacrifice"

Ultimately, Yoda is able to see past the deceptions. The Sith fail to break the wise Jedi.

Only in the end does he begin to understand that there may be no victory in the Clone Wars for practitioners of peace. Yet, there's a note of hope. They may lose the war, but there are other ways to emerge victorious.

And there is another...Skywalker?

Trivia from "Sacrifice"

Intel:

  • Mark Hamill returns in an unexpected role not as the Jedi Luke Skywalker but the voice of Darth Bane, a legendary Sith.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back in two weeks when we reconnect with Ahsoka on her post-Jedi path in "Gone with a Trace."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #CloneWarsRewatch

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) Clone Wars Rewatch

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Who Is Ahsoka Tano?

    August 15, 2023

    August 15, 2023

    Aug 15

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Beat the Tatooine Heat with StarWars.com’s Summer Viewing Guide

    June 30, 2023

    June 30, 2023

    Jun 30

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    Jedi at 40 | From a Certain Point of View: What’s the Best Moment in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi?

    May 24, 2023

    May 24, 2023

    May 24

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Quiz: Which Member of The Bad Batch Are You?

    March 24, 2023

    March 24, 2023

    Mar 24

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    5 Star Wars Scenes That Made a Big Impact

    January 5, 2023

    January 5, 2023

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    From a Certain Point of View: What's Your Favorite Episode of Andor (So Far)?

    December 9, 2022

    December 9, 2022

    Dec 9

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Which Star Wars Character Would You Invite Over for the Holidays?

    November 17, 2022

    November 17, 2022

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    9 of the Scariest Star Wars Animated Episodes

    October 28, 2022

    October 28, 2022

    Oct 28

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved