"Gone with a Trace" Episode Guide | The Clone Wars - Season 7, Episode 5

"If there is no path before you, create your own."

Ahsoka Tano, no longer part of the Jedi Order, finds herself in the lower levels of Coruscant.

The Clone Wars Rewatch

Video

Blog

Galleries

"Gone with a Trace" Episode Gallery

Spoiler alert! This story gallery contains plot details from "Gone with a Trace".

  • Images

Tech's Notes: "Gone with a Trace" Trivia Gallery

Fun facts and trivia from this episode!

  • Images

"Gone with a Trace" Commentary Gallery

Behind-the-scenes commentary from the cast and crew!

  • Images

"Gone with a Trace" Concept Art Gallery

  • Images

