"If there is no path before you, create your own."
Ahsoka Tano, no longer part of the Jedi Order, finds herself in the lower levels of Coruscant.
"Gone with a Trace" Episode Gallery
Spoiler alert! This story gallery contains plot details from "Gone with a Trace".
Tech's Notes: "Gone with a Trace" Trivia Gallery
Fun facts and trivia from this episode!
"Gone with a Trace" Commentary Gallery
Behind-the-scenes commentary from the cast and crew!
"Gone with a Trace" Concept Art Gallery
