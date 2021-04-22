Vote for Star Wars in the 2021 Webby Awards!

This is the Way -- to help the official Star Wars app win!

To quote Palpatine, this is “a surprise, to be sure, but a welcome one.”

We’re excited to announce that Lucasfilm and the StarWars.com team have been honored with a nomination and honoree selections in the 25th Annual Webby Awards!

Each year, the Webbys -- called the “Internet’s highest honor” by the New York Times -- feature two awards per category: one chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and one chosen by fans called the People’s Voice. And to win the People’s Voice, we need your help:



The Star Wars App has been nominated in the Apps and Software: Entertainment category! Please exercise your galactic right and vote !

Voting is open until Thursday, May 6, at 11:59 p.m. PST , so punch it -- vote now!

We’re also proud to announce that

and

have been named as honorees in the Branded Entertainment - Diversity and Inclusion and Branded Entertainment - Series categories, respectively.

Thank you to everyone who visited and supported StarWars.com in what was a very hard year. We hope you enjoyed our content across various platforms, and we’re looking forward to making much more in the years ahead.