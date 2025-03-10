Join the special live stream event with Tony Gilroy and other guests revisiting Season 1 of the series on March 13 ahead of the Season 2 premiere April 22 on Disney+.

We’ve always known that Cassian Andor’s journey was destined for the beaches of Scarif. As we prepare to join star Diego Luna to watch the final chapters of Cassian’s life unfold in Andor Season 2, premiering April 22, 2025 on Disney+, series creator Tony Gilroy has a special surprise in store.

On Thursday, March 13, join the showrunner and other special guests for a look back at Andor Season 1. Streaming live and simulcast at noon PT on the Star Wars, Disney+, Lucasfilm and Hulu YouTube channels, this special event revisits key moments from the first 12 episodes in the critically-acclaimed first season, with new insights from the cast and creator. Tune in to the live stream for a chance to have your question answered on screen!

"Season 1 is really important," Gilroy tells StarWars.com. In fact, over a career stretching more than three decades in filmmaking, "it is hard to anticipate that this won't be the most important thing that I've ever worked on, by far, just because of the scale of it."

Whether you’re rewatching Andor Season 1 in preparation for the newest episodes in the series or experiencing the beginning of Cassian’s journey for the first time, refresh your memory with a new 14-minute recap of Season 1 available exclusively on YouTube.

And now you can watch the first three episodes from Season 1 on the Disney+ YouTube channel or enjoy the entire first season now streaming on Hulu for a limited time.

Watch Andor Season 2 premiering April 22, 2025 on Disney+.