Skeleton Crew Explained | Episode 8 - “The Real Good Guys”

In the finale, the children must convince their parents to fight back against the pirate threat.
In Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, four kids find themselves on a thrilling adventure in a dangerous galaxy. With all episodes now streaming on Disney+, join us as StarWars.com highlights favorite moments and fascinating connections from the Star Wars series.
Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details and plot points from the finale episode of Skeleton Crew, “The Real Good Guys.”
At Attin may look the same as when Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) left it, but it certainly feels different after their adventure. Although they are finally back home and reunited with their families, Jod (Jude Law) and his pirate crew threaten all they have fought so hard to return to.