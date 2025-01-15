Skeleton Crew Explained | Episode 8 - “The Real Good Guys”

Episode 8: “The Real Good Guys”

The great and powerful Supervisor we’ve heard so much about has granted an audience with Jod, Fern, and Fara. And he is…not what we expected. A massive droid with one unblinking receptor eye, the Supervisor has been watching over the people of At Attin for many years.

The Supervisor has shepherded his people, providing safety and security. But with the stab of a well-placed lightsaber, the Supervisor, his legion of Safety droids, and the entire power grid are all deactivated, leaving the planet defenseless against Jod and his invading crew.

Luckily, hoverbikes are still operational and KB, Neel, and Wim don’t hesitate to hop on and head for the tower to save their friend, Fern. It takes some convincing, but Wendle borrows a street bully’s bike — thanks, Bonjj Phalfa! — and joins in. The four young members of the crew have grown so much since we first met them. Neel is fearless. Getting blown off his hoverbike doesn’t stop him, and he finds a new way to help the cause. KB doesn’t flinch when she has to pilot the Onyx Cinder alone; she just powers up what’s left of SM-33 (Nick Frost) for assistance and heads for the sky to call in reinforcements.

Wim and Fern have learned a lot from each other. Wim charges into the tower to save his friend, facing danger like a true hero. And Fern, who once insisted so stubbornly on being in charge, shows true leadership and collaboration, working together with Wim and her mom Fara to try to stop Jod.

With the Supervisor deactivated, and a lightsaber-wielding Jod in command of a dangerous crew of pirates, Wim, Fern, KB, Neel, and their families fight to protect their world. Ultimately, they realize they must risk everything they know, destroy the Barrier, and reveal At Attin to the galaxy in order to save it.

With the Barrier burned away, the people of At Attin look up at the stars to realize that they’re not alone. Thanks to KB (with help from Kh’ymm and SM-33), New Republic X-wings are ready to descend on the planet as soon as the Barrier comes down, sending the pirates into retreat. The beloved homeworld of Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel is safe once again — now part of a vast and beautiful galaxy.