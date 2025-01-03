SKELETON CREW | NOW STREAMING

{:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

Quiz: Which Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Character Would Be Your BFF?

January 3, 2025
January 3, 2025
StarWars.com Team

Who’s best suited to join you on your next adventure? We’ll help you decide which member of the Skeleton Crew should join your crew!

What’s a pirate without a trusty crew? They offer loyalty. Trust. Brute strength. And even a penchant for bubble baths. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has introduced us to a new cast of memorable characters, and we’re here to help you discover who among the crew would be your best friend from a galaxy far, far away.

Take the official StarWars.com quiz to find out which Skeleton Crew character would be your ride-or-die (but hopefully not the second one) on your next pirate adventure!

Watch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, with new episodes every Tuesday on Disney+.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Skeleton Crew quizzes

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Bringing the Towering “Tet’niss” from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew to Life

    January 2, 2025

    January 2, 2025

    Jan 2

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Skeleton Crew Explained | Episode 6 - “Zero Friends Again”

    January 1, 2025

    January 1, 2025

    Jan 1

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    The Strange and Familiar Sounds of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

    December 26, 2024

    December 26, 2024

    Dec 26

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Skeleton Crew Explained | Episode 5 - “You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates”

    December 25, 2024

    December 25, 2024

    Dec 25

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars Year in Review 2024

    December 20, 2024

    December 20, 2024

    Dec 20

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    The Inside Story of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Creature Effects

    December 18, 2024

    December 18, 2024

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Skeleton Crew Explained | Episode 4 - “Can’t Say I Remember No At Attin”

    December 18, 2024

    December 18, 2024

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Make Your Own Skeleton Crew-Inspired Lightbox

    December 17, 2024

    December 17, 2024

    Dec 17

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved