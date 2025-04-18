Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025: All the News You Need

Get the latest Star Wars news direct from Tokyo all in one place.

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 is here, and we have all the news you need to know! If you couldn’t make it to Tokyo, don’t worry: StarWars.com has you covered!

We’ll be publishing news every day and recapping everything right here throughout the show. Check out our roundup of all the big reveals below, and come back regularly to see the latest and greatest straight from Celebration. フォースと共にあらんことを!

Friday, April 18, 2025

Star Wars: Starfighter swooped on to the Celebration stage.

Director Shawn Levy and surprise guest and star Ryan Gosling announced the title of the next Star Wars theatrical film to go into production.

The Mandalorian and Grogu shared a first look at the beloved duo – and a brand-new character.

The anticipated adventure begins only in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Lucasfilm Animation took a look back and a look forward by announcing Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord.

Surprise guest Sam Witwer took the stage to reveal his return to the galaxy far, far away.

Light & Magic’s second season is ready to watch on Disney+.

Season 2 showcases how the innovators at ILM, with the visionary guidance of George Lucas, continued to pioneer new techniques in the 1990s and beyond.

New covers were revealed for upcoming Star Wars manga, novels, art books, and the conclusion to Phase III of the High Republic.

Manga adaptations of Timothy Zahn’s 2017 novel Star Wars: Thrawn and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are just some of the exciting reveals from the panel.

Hasbro is bringing Star Wars legends – and Legends – to life.

Jedi Cal Kestis rocking a suave mustache, The Black Series Han Solo and Chewbacca, and Dash Rendar (yes, you read that right) were just some of the new figures announced.

The Anime & Manga Pavilion is a celebration of collaboration.

Not only can attendees see traditional Japanese art featuring the characters of Star Wars: Visions, there’s also a gallery of Studio Ghibli-inspired works from Lucasfilm artists, including Doug Chiang and Dave Filoni.

Join Kay and Nix on a new adventure in Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune this May.

In the new story pack, Kay Vess and Nix team up with the legendary Hondo Ohnaka on a journey that picks up after the completion of the main storyline in the base game.

Monopoly GO! | Star Wars is ready to roll on May 1.

Your favorite Star Wars characters, Tatooine treasures, podracing, and more are coming to the popular game.

Get a first look at the new K-2SO LEGO set. Cassian says you have to.

An all-new LEGO Star Wars K-2SO Security Droid build set was announced alongside a towering 1:1 LEGO replica of our favorite reprogrammed rebel displayed on the LIVE! stage.

Young Jedi Adventures is coming back this fall with a fun new season.

More Nubs! More Nubs!

Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset debuted an electrifying new trailer.

See Volo, Luuda, and an especially dangerous Dug in action.

