Steal a Look at Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune, Available May 15

The latest story pack introduces Kay Vess to everyone’s favorite pirate (in his mind, anyway), Hondo Ohnaka.

Oh, the stories Hondo Ohnaka could tell. Some of them might even be true.

Kay Vess and her trusty partner Nix are about to hear some of his outlandish tales firsthand when they meet Ohnaka in Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune! Today at Star Wars Celebration Japan, Ubisoft debuted the trailer for the game’s second story pack, A Pirate’s Fortune, showing a sneak peek of the heart-pounding adventure that awaits the Trailblazer crew.

In the new story pack, Kay Vess and Nix team up with the legendary Hondo Ohnaka on a journey that picks up after the completion of the main storyline in the base game. They’ll face off against Stinger Tash and her Rokana Raiders, infiltrating the Khepi Tomb to uncover the secrets and hidden treasures it holds. Along the way, they’ll discover the Miyuki Trade League, who offer new rewards for the Trailblazer in exchange for completing contracts to smuggle dangerous goods across the galaxy.

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune will be automatically accessible and free to Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass owners or available for separate purchase for a suggested retail price of $14.99. With the release of Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune, Ultimate and Deluxe Edition owners also receive the Naboo Nobility and Desert Nomad cosmetic packs.

As part of the update alongside A Pirate’s Fortune launching on May 15, all players will be gifted cosmetic items inspired by Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which will include an outfit for Nix, a Trophy for the speeder and a Trinket for both the speeder and the Trailblazer! The gift will appear in your delivery crate on the Trailblazer after downloading and installing the update.

Haven’t had a chance to meet Kay Vess yet? Download the new Star Wars Outlaws demo, now available for free across most platforms where the game can be purchased. Get a taste of the high-risk, high-reward scoundrel life in this exciting sneak peek of Kay’s galaxy spanning adventure!

Star Wars Outlaws is available now on Ubisoft+, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, Amazon Luna and Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store, Epic Games Store and Steam, and will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on September 4. Players that subscribe to Ubisoft+ can access Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune if they are Ubisoft+ Premium subscribers, or directly purchase the Gold or Ultimate Editions separately. The free demo is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and Windows PC.