Star Wars Celebration Visits Los Angeles in 2027

During the closing ceremonies for Star Wars Celebration Japan today, it was revealed that Star Wars Celebration 2027 will return to California, taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

It will be the first time Star Wars Celebration is held in Los Angeles since 2006.