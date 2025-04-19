STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Celebration Visits Los Angeles in 2027

April 20, 2025
StarWars.com Team

The announcement of the next location for Star Wars Celebration, marking the 50th anniversary of the original film’s debut, was made during the closing ceremonies today.

Star Wars Celebration is returning stateside in 2027 to mark the 50th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope.

During the closing ceremonies for Star Wars Celebration Japan today, it was revealed that Star Wars Celebration 2027 will return to California, taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Star Wars Celebration 2027 logo

It will be the first time Star Wars Celebration is held in Los Angeles since 2006. 


SWCJ 2025

