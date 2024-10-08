Star Wars Celebration Japan Badge Art - Reveal

Meet the artist, TAKUMI, and get a sneak peek of the first five characters: Ahsoka, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Yoda, and the Mandalorian and Grogu
Star Wars Celebration badges have provided a distinct opportunity to present a broad range of Star Wars characters with a unique artistic vision, a tradition stretching back to the first Celebration in 1999. While the badges are, of course, necessary to enter Star Wars Celebration’s doors, they often become prized keepsakes long after the excitement of new friends, rare moments, and first reveals have receded into memory.