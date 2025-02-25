STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Returns to Theaters 

February 25, 2025
February 25, 2025
StarWars.com Team

Episode III will play in select cinemas for a limited time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film’s debut.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith poster art by Matt Ferguson.

Anakin Skywalker is about to bring peace, freedom, justice, and security to his new Empire on the big screen.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the final film in the prequel trilogy, Episode III will be re-released in theaters on April 25, 2025, running in select U.S. theaters and international territories for one week only. Screenings will be available in several formats, including, for the first time, 4DX. From the exhilarating battles over the planet of Coruscant to the fiery volcanic high grounds of Mustafar, relive this pivotal chapter in the Skywalker saga; the 4DX experience features high-tech motion chairs that sync with over 21 effects, all designed to complement the narrative of the film.

Once again, renowned graphic artist Matt Ferguson created new poster art for the re-release event, his most complicated work to date. Featuring the looming mask of Darth Vader enveloping Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) on his march to execute Order 66, the sprawling piece also includes Ferguson’s artistic illustration of the life-changing lightsaber duel between Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin and the Coruscant skyline featuring warships over the burning Jedi Temple.

“The space battle and Mustafar elements are all really complicated, with way more ships and explosions than on my other Star Wars posters,” Ferguson tells StarWars.com. “It's the movie where it all really unravels for Anakin.”

Set a few years after the onset of the Clone Wars, Revenge of the Sith is the final film in the prequel trilogy, highlighting the fall of the noble Jedi Order, which forces a handful of survivors, including Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda, into hiding. In a time when the Jedi Knights have become generals leading a massive clone army in a galaxy-wide battle against the Separatists, the sinister Sith unveil a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy. And as the Republic crumbles and the evil Galactic Empire rises from the ashes, Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become Emperor Palpatine’s new apprentice — Darth Vader.

The film stars Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Frank Oz as Yoda, Jimmy Smits, Peter Mayhew, Ahmed Best, Oliver Ford Davies, Temuera Morrison, Anthony Daniels, Silas Carson, and Kenny Baker, with Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu and Christopher Lee as Count Dooku. The film was written and directed by Star Wars creator George Lucas.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on the Revenge of the Sith 20th anniversary.


Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Completes Season 2 This March - New Images Revealed

    January 31, 2025

    January 31, 2025

    Jan 31

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars Year in Review 2024

    December 20, 2024

    December 20, 2024

    Dec 20

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Who Is Cassian Andor?

    December 16, 2024

    December 16, 2024

    Dec 16

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Jude Law Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

    December 13, 2024

    December 13, 2024

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars Movies and Series Viewing Guide

    December 3, 2024

    December 3, 2024

    Dec 3

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    In Music By John Williams, A New Documentary Chronicles the Maestro — Updated

    October 1, 2024

    October 1, 2024

    Oct 1

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    James Earl Jones: 1931-2024

    September 9, 2024

    September 9, 2024

    Sep 9

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Find the Origins of the Force in Japan 

    August 21, 2024

    August 21, 2024

    Aug 21

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved