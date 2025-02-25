Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Returns to Theaters 

Episode III will play in select cinemas for a limited time to celebrate the 20 th anniversary of the film’s debut.

Anakin Skywalker is about to bring peace, freedom, justice, and security to his new Empire on the big screen.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the final film in the prequel trilogy, Episode III will be re-released in theaters on April 25, 2025, running in select U.S. theaters and international territories for one week only. Screenings will be available in several formats, including, for the first time, 4DX. From the exhilarating battles over the planet of Coruscant to the fiery volcanic high grounds of Mustafar, relive this pivotal chapter in the Skywalker saga; the 4DX experience features high-tech motion chairs that sync with over 21 effects, all designed to complement the narrative of the film.

Once again, renowned graphic artist Matt Ferguson created new poster art for the re-release event, his most complicated work to date. Featuring the looming mask of Darth Vader enveloping Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) on his march to execute Order 66, the sprawling piece also includes Ferguson’s artistic illustration of the life-changing lightsaber duel between Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin and the Coruscant skyline featuring warships over the burning Jedi Temple.

“The space battle and Mustafar elements are all really complicated, with way more ships and explosions than on my other Star Wars posters,” Ferguson tells StarWars.com. “It's the movie where it all really unravels for Anakin.”

Set a few years after the onset of the Clone Wars, Revenge of the Sith is the final film in the prequel trilogy, highlighting the fall of the noble Jedi Order, which forces a handful of survivors, including Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda, into hiding. In a time when the Jedi Knights have become generals leading a massive clone army in a galaxy-wide battle against the Separatists, the sinister Sith unveil a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy. And as the Republic crumbles and the evil Galactic Empire rises from the ashes, Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become Emperor Palpatine’s new apprentice — Darth Vader.

The film stars Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Frank Oz as Yoda, Jimmy Smits, Peter Mayhew, Ahmed Best, Oliver Ford Davies, Temuera Morrison, Anthony Daniels, Silas Carson, and Kenny Baker, with Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu and Christopher Lee as Count Dooku. The film was written and directed by Star Wars creator George Lucas.

