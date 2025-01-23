In Dark Horse Comics’ The Bad Batch — Ghost Agents, Asajj Ventress Schemes from the Shadows - Cover Reveal

The Separatist assassin returns alongside bounty hunter Aurra Sing in the Clone Wars-era comic. Plus, get a closer look at the mini-series’ connecting covers and new pages from issue #1!

The Bad Batch encountered Asajj Ventress for the first time on the planet Pabu, or so they thought…

In Dark Horse Comics’ new series Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch — Ghost Agents, Ventress graces the newly revealed cover of issue #4, taunting Clone Force 99 from the shadows. Unbeknownst to Clone Force 99, Asajj vexed the squad long before the events of the Disney+ series, and soon you can discover how the Separatist assassin executed a daring plot during The Clone Wars. When Ventress teams up with bounty hunter Aurra Sing, the Batch gets a preview of their encounter with Ventress in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3.

"I can't express enough just how thrilled I am to be writing more Bad Batch,” says writer Michael Moreci. “But any good hero needs good villains, and there's no better villain than Asajj Ventress. Sure, we had to pull some strings to make any encounter between them work, but we did just that — and the result is a fun, action-packed adventure.”

Plus, beyond the exclusive first look at the cover of issue #4, enjoy the exclusive reveal of the connecting variant covers that celebrate the original four members of the squad of defective and effective clone soldiers — Crosshair, Hunter, Wrecker, and Tech!