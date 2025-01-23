SKELETON CREW | NOW STREAMING

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

In Dark Horse Comics’ The Bad Batch — Ghost Agents, Asajj Ventress Schemes from the Shadows - Cover Reveal

January 23, 2025
January 23, 2025
StarWars.com Team

The Separatist assassin returns alongside bounty hunter Aurra Sing in the Clone Wars-era comic. Plus, get a closer look at the mini-series’ connecting covers and new pages from issue #1!

The Bad Batch encountered Asajj Ventress for the first time on the planet Pabu, or so they thought…

In Dark Horse Comics’ new series Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch — Ghost Agents, Ventress graces the newly revealed cover of issue #4, taunting Clone Force 99 from the shadows. Unbeknownst to Clone Force 99, Asajj vexed the squad long before the events of the Disney+ series, and soon you can discover how the Separatist assassin executed a daring plot during The Clone Wars. When Ventress teams up with bounty hunter Aurra Sing, the Batch gets a preview of their encounter with Ventress in Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3.

Dark Horse's The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents #4 cover

"I can't express enough just how thrilled I am to be writing more Bad Batch,” says writer Michael Moreci. “But any good hero needs good villains, and there's no better villain than Asajj Ventress. Sure, we had to pull some strings to make any encounter between them work, but we did just that — and the result is a fun, action-packed adventure.”

Connecting variant covers that celebrate the original four members of the squad of defective and effective clone soldiers — Crosshair, Hunter, Wrecker, and Tech.

Plus, beyond the exclusive first look at the cover of issue #4, enjoy the exclusive reveal of the connecting variant covers that celebrate the original four members of the squad of defective and effective clone soldiers — Crosshair, Hunter, Wrecker, and Tech!

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

    • And, if you can’t wait for the mini-series to begin February 12, today you can read the first four pages of issue #1, following Clone Force 99 on a mission to Vikir in search of a secret Separatist weapon.

    Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch — Ghost Agents is written by Michael Moreci with pencils from Reese Hannigan, inks by Elisabetta D’Amico, color from Michael Atiyeh, and lettering by Comicraft, with a cover by artist Valeria “Lux” Favoccia.

    Pre-order issue #1 of  Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch — Ghost Agents now or find it at your local comic book shop.

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Star Wars: The Bad Batch Clone Force 99 Dark Horse

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Welcome to the Worlds of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: An Interview with Doug Chiang and Oliver Scholl - Updated

    January 22, 2025

    January 22, 2025

    Jan 22

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Secrets of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Monkey Island-Inspired Poster Art 

    January 21, 2025

    January 21, 2025

    Jan 21

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Marvel’s Star Wars Launches into the New Republic Era After Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - Exclusive Reveal

    January 21, 2025

    January 21, 2025

    Jan 21

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Directed By… : Meet the Filmmakers of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

    January 16, 2025

    January 16, 2025

    Jan 16

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Skeleton Crew Explained | Episode 8 - “The Real Good Guys”

    January 15, 2025

    January 15, 2025

    Jan 15

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Skeleton Crew Explained | Episode 7 - “We’re Gonna Be In So Much Trouble”

    January 8, 2025

    January 8, 2025

    Jan 8

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Matte Paintings and Models: The Visual Effects of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew 

    January 8, 2025

    January 8, 2025

    Jan 8

  • {:title=>"Skeleton Crew", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/skeleton-crew"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Character Would Be Your BFF?

    January 3, 2025

    January 3, 2025

    Jan 3

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved