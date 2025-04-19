STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Shogun Vader Wins Best in Show at the Star Wars Celebration Japan Cosplay

April 20, 2025
Kelly Knox

The energy – and a Star Wars costume or two – was electric.

Where in the galaxy can you see Jocasta Nu, Enfys Nest, Baze Malbus, Omega, and Emperor Palpatine all in the same place at the same time?

Only at Star Wars Celebration Japan!

The Cosplay Showcase brought together cosplayers from all over the world to show off their astounding handiwork, attention to detail, and showmanship. The judges faced an almost impossible decision selecting only a few who stood out among all the talented competitors, as the passion for Star Wars behind each cosplay was apparent.

Ashley Eckstein with an Ahsoka cosplayer
Credit: ReedPop
Ashley Eckstein and Vanessa Marshall on stage at the cosplay competition.
Credit: ReedPop

“Being a judge at the Cosplay Showcase was one of my favorite events all weekend long,” Ashley Eckstein tells StarWars.com. “It's really the epitome of what Star Wars Celebration is all about: celebrating what we love together. Star Wars is a universal language, and to see all of the fans from all over the world up on stage showcasing their beautiful cosplay made me emotional. It was truly a special event, and I loved being a part of it so much.”

Congratulations to the category winners!

Under 13

  • 2nd Place: Shia as a speeder

Most Elaborate

  • 3rd Place: Bella as Satele Shan

  • 1st Place: Momo as “Day of the Dead” Amidala

Best in Show

  • Steven Wong as Shogun Vader

All of the costumes on display at Star Wars Celebration Japan were impressive – most impressive – including the Best in Show, Shogun Vader by Steven Wong. Wong, from

the San Francisco, California area, made his first trip to Japan for his third Celebration.

Steven Wong as Shogun Vader
Credit: ReedPop

Wong put a shogun spin on Darth Vader, all thanks to a katana-inspired lightsaber purchased years ago.

“I decided I need a costume to go with the lightsaber,” he says. Wong made an early version of the costume and then took what he learned from the build to make a new cosplay for Star Wars Celebration Japan.

Steven Wong as Shogun Vader - costume details

“The latest version [was] done over the past year or so, just building off of what I had done before. I had to make it all new if I was coming to Japan,” says Wong. “The main chest part is made of leather, and I have a friend who made this to my specifications. As for the helmet, I used ABS plastic and molded it myself. Using boiling water is my little tip. Bend it into shape, boil it for a bit, let it set, and then it’s good.”

With Empress Vader at his side during both the convention and the panel, Shogun Vader made a big impression on the judges and the Cosplay Showcase audience. In fact, the other fans at the con are one of Wong’s favorite things about Star Wars Celebration, particularly his fellow samurai cosplayers.

“It's like seeing old friends and meeting new ones. That's why I come – to meet other like-minded people and to just be around other talented cosplayers.”

Get all the news from Star Wars Celebration Japan right here on StarWars.com, all weekend long.

Kelly Knox is the author of Star Wars Conversation Cards, Be More Obi-Wan, and Star Wars: Dad Jokes, and a co-author of the upcoming The Phantom Menace: A Visual Archive. Her puns are always intended.


SWCJ 2025 star wars cosplay

