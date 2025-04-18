The Mandalorian and Grogu Kickstart Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025

The star-studded panel started the Celebration with a sizzling sneak peek of the next Star Wars films coming to theaters.

This is the Way – to kick off Star Wars Celebration Japan.

The first panel of the first day of Celebration is always a mix of thrills and chills, and this year’s show in Tokyo, Japan was no exception. The panel opened with a look back at everything Star Wars, from Princess Leia’s hologram plea to Obi-Wan Kenobi to the voices of Rey and Master Luke Skywalker. After the surprise reveal of Star Wars: Starfighter, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Jon Favreau took the stage to give fans the first details about hotly anticipated The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Coming to theaters in May 22, 2026, The Mandalorian and Grogu brings back our favorite duo with familiar faces like Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios and a brand-new character in the galaxy far, far away, played by the legendary Sigourney Weaver. Weaver and the Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal, joined the panel to raucous cheers from the energized audience.

Credit: ReedPop

Weaver admitted that she hadn’t seen the Disney+ series when she was first approached about the role, but it didn’t take her long to become a fan. “When I watched [The Mandalorian], I fell in love with all the characters, especially this guy,” Weaver said, motioning to Pascal. “And of course Grogu stole my heart.”

In exclusive photos shown to the Star Wars Celebration Japan audience, Weaver and Pascal both looked amazing in their costumes – with Weaver in the familiar orange jumpsuit of an X-wing pilot. A special early look showed the two butting heads, as the Mandalorian isn’t a fan of authority – and Weaver’s character wields it naturally.

Credit: ReedPop

Not to be upstaged, Grogu joined his friends on stage to some of the loudest cheers of the day. In an exclusive clip shown to the audience, Grogu wields his growing Force powers to confidently break apart a mean-looking mouse droid. Awed attendees also got a glimpse of a kinetic action sequence with Din Djarin breaking into an AT-AT, blasters blazing, taking out a whole squad of snowtroopers. He uses almost every tool and weapon in his arsenal, including his iconic flamethrower.

A set photo revealed Filoni grinning as he sits in the pilot’s seat of the AT-AT. “Look at Dave, look at what he does at work,” said Favreau. “He gets paid for that, by the way.”

“I do!” Filoni exclaimed quietly.

Like the panel itself, a sense of play has permeated throughout the creation of The Mandalorian, starting with the filming of the initial episode. “We do try to bring a sense of fun. It’s the funnest job you’ll ever have,” says Favreau.

Weaver was overjoyed by the Celebration crowd, stating, “What a thrill to see all of you here. It is so inspiring. It’s always good to be reminded why you’re doing it, and it’s for all of you.”

The Mandalorian and Grogu comes exclusively to theaters in 2026.

Get all the news from Star Wars Celebration Japan right here on StarWars.com, all weekend long.