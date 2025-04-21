Star Wars Celebration Japan Fan Spotlight: Works of Heart by Mico and Honoka

If the Force had a physical manifestation, it would be these unforgettable keepsakes made by Japanese fans Mico and Honoka.

Fans from far and wide came to Star Wars Celebration Japan to share their love for the beloved saga, and the community within it. Bonding over experiences, cosplays, and overall excitement, many attendees were also eager to partake in the tradition of gifting “swag,” in which fans exchange handmade mementos to connect with others and commemorate the moment.

Among the many who participated are Mico and Honoka—two fans who prove that love is what fuels this galaxy.

Mico, Grogu Admirer

For artist Mico, trading swag at Star Wars Celebration Japan was a no-brainer.

“I used to draw Star Wars stuff a lot and knew that Celebration was going to be here, so I wanted to give it to everyone,” she explains—her affinity for all things lovable and cute in a galaxy far, far away taking on a life of its own.

In the months leading up to Celebration, Mico focused on project after project, passionately dedicating her free time to making a multitude of Star Wars-inspired pieces. Among the first to be added was a hand-drawn picture book all about Grogu. “It’s my dream to make picture books,” she says, her love for the foundling poured over every page.

Her homemade bounty grew through the creation of tin badges quoting the iconic “This is the Way” line from The Mandalorian, blue milk bantha stickers, and other goodies that combine Star Wars with her Japanese culture.

For Mico, bringing the two worlds together came naturally. She designed her own version of Chōjū-jinbutsu-giga, a famous set of Japanese scrolls, that depicts a Mandalorian and Grogu chase scene, as well as putting a stellar twist on the traditional O-mikuji fortunes that are found in Japanese temples and shrines. (I personally am awaiting a call from Jabba the Hutt.)

“All the reactions are so happy, it’s just awesome,” she says. “I want to make everyone laugh.”

From originally falling in love with Star Wars through her son, Sou, to now enlisting him in the cause, the two used every minute possible to prepare, even going so far as to make both a basket that overflowed with swag and little friends that came along for the ride. Yes, Mico recreated all of Jyn Erso’s toys and then some.

Honoka, Clone Enthusiast

Honoka only recently learned about swag a few months before Celebration, but that didn’t stop her from joining in on the fun. “I started thinking, ‘I want to make something,’ and started working on it in March,” she says. “There were days when I regretted it, but I did my best while being encouraged by online friends. I don't think I could have done it if I was alone.”

Being a devoted fan of The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch, Honoka knew that she wanted to make mementos in their honor. She eagerly put together stickers, prints, and pins, and worked on constructing something that was entirely new for her.

Although she didn’t sew much prior to Star Wars Celebration Japan, Honoka made it her mission to create numerous batches of felt Lulas and clone helmets. But just like any good squadron, she couldn’t do it alone.

“It was hard to make many by myself, so I invited my friends to my house on my days off and we made them together. We made prototypes over and over again… at that moment, my house was definitely a clone factory.”

Only understanding Japanese, Honoka found that exchanging swag gave her a way to connect with other fans regardless of any language barriers. “I can't speak English at all, but our common language was Star Wars. Even if we didn't understand each other's words, we could communicate with each other's feelings.”