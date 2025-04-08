Who Is Mon Mothma?

Revisiting the iconic character’s evolution from senator to rebel leader and beyond.

“Many Bothans died to bring us this information.”

No one could have guessed this line from 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, uttered with such solemnity, would become so memorable — or that the character who delivered it, Mon Mothma, would become one of the most complex and enduring characters in the Star Wars saga.

But what led her to that briefing room on Home One?

In Andor — with new episodes arriving on Disney+ as Season 2 premieres later this month, — we get our best look yet at the fires that forged this unforgettable leader. In anticipation of Mon’s return to the screen, let’s revisit her journey so far.

Behind the Scenes

Audiences first met Mon Mothma as leader of the Rebel Alliance in the film Return of the Jedi. Played by British actress Caroline Blakiston, Mon’s screen time was short — “twenty-six and a half seconds” as Blakiston cheekily recalls — but memorable. Her calm and collected delivery, combined with the mystery of the Bothans and the deep sadness of their deaths, solidified Mon’s character as one of importance.

In 2005, Irish actress Genevieve O’Reilly was cast as a younger version of Mon for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. While her scenes ultimately landed on the cutting room floor, fans can watch her consulting with fellow rebel architects Bail Organa and Padmé Amidala in the Extras on Disney+.

The character has since been featured in the animated television shows Star Wars: The Clone Wars (voiced by Kath Soucie) and Star Wars Rebels (voiced by O’Reilly). In addition to reprising her role in Rebels, O’Reilly portrayed Mon in live-action for 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and in two Disney+ series: Andor and Ahsoka.

In a 2022 interview with This Week! In Star Wars, O’Reilly spoke of bridging the gap for Mon’s character from Andor to the leader we see in Return of the Jedi: “I want to know, how did she get there? What pain does she carry that drives her to be that woman?” she said. “I always found when I went back to Caroline's scene in Return of the Jedi that at its heart, you can see that she carries a pain, and I always wondered what that was.”

A Senator with A Conscience

In-universe, Mon Mothma’s story as we know it begins during The Clone Wars when she was a young senator from the planet Chandrila. Mon was an outspoken supporter of diplomacy over war, showing concern around the Republic’s increased militarization and consolidation of power by Supreme Chancellor Sheev Palpatine. Mon collaborated with several like-minded members of the Galactic Senate, including Bail Organa and Padmé Amidala, on issues including the neutrality conflicts on Mandalore, curbing military spending, and opposing consolidation of galactic banking under Chancellor Palpatine.

As the final days of the war drew near, Mon was present for galactic-shifting events, like the trial of Ahsoka Tano (wrongfully accused of a terrorist attack against the Jedi Temple) and clandestine meetings of the Loyalist Committee and the Delegation of 2,000 — where the seeds of rebellion began to take root.

Laying the Foundation for Rebellion

In the hopes of continuing her fight for democracy, and despite her misgivings, Mon Mothma remained active in the newly dubbed Imperial Senate following the formation of the Galactic Empire. As the years continued, Mon worked secretly with rebel leaders Luthen Rael and Bail Organa, using her position — and money — to promote Imperial opposition. But Mon’s convictions led to complex conflict as her subversive actions began attracting Imperial attention, straining both her political career and private life.

Fraught with anxieties amid additional Imperial scrutiny, due in part to her cousin, Vel Sartha’s, involvement in the Aldhani heist and her financial dealings with friend Tay Kolma, Mon found herself embarking on a troubling arrangement with Chandrilan oligarch, Davo Sculdun, involving a potential arranged marriage between Mon’s 13-year-old daughter, Leida, and Davo’s young son, Stekan.

And further from her home on Coruscant, partisan Saw Gerrera was another point of strain, as Gerrera’s violent tactics flew in the face of her more pacifistic leanings.

Defying the Empire

With the pressures mounting, Mon was eventually driven to publicly denounce the Empire. In need of a quick escape, Rebel leader Hera Syndulla and her Phoenix Cell came to Mon’s aid. Mon broadcast a call-to-action in a rousing speech above the planet Dantooine, laying yet another brick to the foundation of the fledgling Rebel Alliance.

A Rebel Leader

Operating from a secret base on Yavin 4, Mon faced the Rebellion’s biggest threat yet — the creation of the Empire’s deadly superweapon, the Death Star. Balancing diplomacy, pacifism, and necessity, Mon’s role in the heist for the Death Star plans on Scarif secured her position as a level-headed leader — with the willingness to make difficult decisions for the greater good. The tragedy and triumph of Scarif was yet another complex wound for Mon, adding to the hallmarks of her leadership.

Years later, Mon faced yet another challenge — and yet another Death Star. Leading the Rebel Alliance in the Battle of Endor, Mon finally saw a glimmer of hope in unseating Palpatine, illuminated by the roiling flames of the Death Star II’s destruction.

While the collapse of the Empire above the forest moon of Endor was the capstone to Mon’s fight for freedom, it was also a launching point for challenges and battles to come. From establishing the fledgling New Republic to acting as its first Chancellor, battling Imperial remnants to confronting the mysterious Grand Admiral Thrawn, Mon’s resilience, forged in a crucible of pain, persistence, and passion, left a legacy that shaped the destiny of the galaxy and proved true leadership is measured not just by victory, but by the will to rebuild and endure.

Further Exploration in Andor Season 2

While we know much of how Mon Mothma’s story plays out, Andor Season 2 promises to continue to explore this character on a deeper level. What happens between her daughter, Leida, and Davo Sculdun’s son? Will she find a way to cover her financial tracks? How will she manage her personal, professional, and revolutionary lives? We’ll soon find out! Bridging the gap between Andor Season 1 and Rogue One, Mon’s story in Andor Season 2 will shed new light on the frightening forces and immense weight of responsibility that made her the leader we first met in Return of the Jedi.

And for those looking for even more Mon Mothma storytelling, you can read Reign of the Empire: The Mask of Fear by Alexander Freed, the first book in the Star Wars: Reign of the Empire trilogy.

Mon Mothma’s story continues in Andor Season 2, premiering April 22 on Disney+.