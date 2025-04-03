Say Hello There to 20 Classic Quotes from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Episode III with a collection of endlessly quotable legendary lines from the film.

Is any Star Wars movie as quotable as Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith? It’s a film filled with some of the galaxy’s biggest moments and most explosive action, so it only makes sense that it has some of the most famous lines in Star Wars. If you’ve ever done your best Obi-Wan Kenobi impression with an impertinent, “Hello there,” or asked someone if they know the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise, some of those lines are likely already part of your everyday vocabulary.

Let’s revisit 20 unforgettable quotes to celebrate 20 equally unforgettable years of Revenge of the Sith!

1. “This is where the fun begins.” – Anakin Skywalker

From a high-speed space battle above the planet of Coruscant to teasing a new adventure on the Star Wars Celebration LIVE! stage, this quote is always perfect for setting the tone for the fun to come. This line kicks off Episode III by highlighting the confidence of young Anakin Skywalker and how much he’s changed since the beginning of the Clone Wars.

2. “Chancellor Palpatine, Sith Lords are our specialty.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Are they, Obi-Wan? Because you don’t know you’re talking to one! Although, to be fair, Obi-Wan and Anakin do know how to handle Count Dooku after facing off against him more than once during the Clone Wars. (Also, bonus points for how Ewan McGregor delivers “specialty.”)

3. “I’ve been looking forward to this.” – Count Dooku

Dooku can’t help smiling when he sees Obi-Wan and Anakin ignite their lightsabers in unison. We agree; we were also looking forward to seeing the Master and apprentice duel Dooku side by side.

4. “Do it.” – Chancellor Palpatine

A little bit of Darth Sidious breaks through Palpatine’s kindly chancellor facade as he snaps at Anakin to give no mercy to Dooku. Strangely, this quote also serves as great motivation to finally finish up whatever it is you’ve been procrastinating about. Palpatine is a persuasive guy.

5. “Your lightsabers will make a fine addition to my collection.” – General Grievous

Ah, General Grievous. He joined the hall of fame of iconic Star Wars villains the moment he appeared on screen in Episode III. His lightsaber collection is the stuff of legend, not just in the galaxy far, far away, but in our galaxy as well. And we still can’t help wondering, who do those other lightsabers under his cloak belong to?

6. “Another happy landing.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the epitome of grace under pressure as the ship they’re flying in falls to pieces around them. But he never loses his cool, even as the typically unflappable Palpatine looks nervously ahead. When they reach the ground safely, that mischievous smile combined with brushing the hair off his forehead results in peak Obi-Wan sassiness.

7. “You owe me one, and not for saving your skin for the tenth time.” “Ninth time. That business on Cato Neimoidia doesn’t count.” – Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi

There’s a lot of unspoken history teased in this little exchange. Over the years since Episode III, we’ve been treated to more escapades of Anakin and Obi-Wan in The Clone Wars and beyond, but this was one of our first hints of the many adventures they’ve experienced together. (Want to know what happened on Cato Neimoidia? Pick up Star Wars: Brotherhood!)

8. "Train yourself to let go of everything you fear to lose." – Yoda

When Anakin turns to Yoda for help understanding his premonition of Padmé’s death, the sage Jedi Master warns him that his fear can lead to the dark side. Yoda’s advice to let go of his selfish attachments is easier said than done, however, and his warning will quickly prove true.

9. “You are on this council, but we do not grant you the rank of Master.” – Mace Windu

Palpatine knows exactly what he’s doing when he insists the Jedi place Anakin on the Council as his personal representative, a request that breaks the millennia-old tradition of the Order. Always one to play the long game, the Supreme Chancellor has long been aware that the Jedi’s pride is one of his weaknesses. The master of manipulation whittles away at Anakin’s faith in the Jedi Council by making him to feel like an outsider.

10. "Have you ever considered that we might be on the wrong side?" - Padmé

When Anakin confides in Padmé about his growing doubts in the Jedi, she expresses her own concerns about the state of the Galactic Republic. Padmé might be young, but she’s astute, and she can already recognize that Palpatine’s growing power has taken control over the once equitable democracy. Anakin’s aghast at her suggestion, but she’s one of only a few to realize what’s really happening.

11. “Did you ever hear the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise?” – Chancellor Palpatine

It’s not a story the Jedi would tell you.

12. “The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural.” – Chancellor Palpatine

Palpatine preys on Anakin’s fears in a quiet but momentous conversation in the Galaxies Opera House. Hinting that the dark side could be used to save Padmé, the Sith Lord once again manipulates Anakin’s emotions masterfully. This line is also a statement Palpatine clings to, repeating it when he reveals his decayed but living body to Kylo Ren in the future, as seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

13. “Hello there.” “General Kenobi! You are a bold one.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi and General Grievous

Once Obi-Wan has a good grasp of a situation, he’s usually prepared to jump in feet first. He acknowledges the intimidating Grievous (and MagnaGuards, battle droids, and droidekas) with a lighthearted greeting, and the Separatist leader sounds almost impressed with the Jedi Master’s audacity. Keep an ear out for Obi-Wan’s signature salutation in A New Hope and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

14. “So uncivilized.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan gives his fight with Grievous everything he’s got, from improvised weapons to a race across Utapau on the back of Boga, a very good varactyl. As a true last resort, he grabs the Separatist’s own blaster to finish Grievous once and for all. This line is a delightful callback to A New Hope, in which the aged Jedi Master deems a lightsaber an elegant weapon for a more civilized age.

15. “I am the Senate!” – Chancellor Palpatine

Palpatine finally shows the Jedi his true face as his plans come to fruition. Four Jedi Masters confront the Sith Lord, but he’s unfazed. He knows how to wield all the power he’s accumulated over long years of laying the groundwork. Even if the Jedi do overpower him, Palpatine has the government completely in his control – no matter how hard Mace Windu denies it.

16. “The time has come. Execute Order 66.” – Darth Sidious

It’s time to spring the final trap for the Jedi. Sidious transmits a secret command to all clone troopers, and they’re forced to turn their weapons on the very allies they’ve been fighting alongside for years. This single statement marks the end of the Jedi Order and the beginning of the Empire.

17. “So this is how liberty dies. With thunderous applause…” – Padmé Amidala

In perhaps the most haunting line in Revenge of the Sith, Padmé laments the last moments of the Galactic Republic.

18. “It’s over, Anakin. I have the high ground.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Even after a furious battle across the fiery landscape of Mustafar, Obi-Wan offers Anakin one more chance to stop fighting. He doesn’t have the heart to kill his former Padawan, so he makes a final plea to Anakin before they reach the point of no return. But Anakin has too much pride and he misjudges the risk of his next attack despite the warning. (Obi-Wan did, in fact, have the high ground.)

19. “I hate you!” “You were my brother, Anakin. I loved you.” – Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan’s heart breaks as he looks at what’s left of Anakin Skywalker. No matter how much Anakin declares his hatred for his former friend, Obi-Wan never gives in to anger or frustration to return those feelings. He’s a Jedi, through and through. Obi-Wan walks away with the belief that even without delivering a final blow, that’s the end of Darth Vader… but is it?

20. “Where is Padmé? Is she safe? Is she all right?” – Darth Vader

Despite the end of the Jedi, the apparent betrayal of his mentor, and all the pain he’s suffered, Darth Vader thinks only of Padmé as he regains consciousness. When Palpatine lies that she died at his hands, whatever remained of Anakin disappears. Only Vader remains.

HoNOrable Mention: “Nooooooo!” – Darth Vader

Watch Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith on Disney+ and in select theaters for a limited time beginning April 25, 2025.