First Celebrity Guests Confirmed for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025

It’s official: the actors behind Boba Fett, C-3PO, and more are heading to Star Wars Celebration Japan next year!



Star Wars icon Anthony Daniels, the only actor to work on all 11 Star Wars feature films, will make an appearance. Daniels notably portrayed C-3PO in all three Skywalker saga trilogies.

Also from live action, Temuera Morrison will be there. Morrison first played Jango Fett and his army of clones in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and has more recently brought Boba Fett back from the (presumed) dead on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Lucasfilm’s own Doug Chiang, an Academy Award-winning artist who also serves as senior vice president and executive design director, will be there, too. Recently, Chiang has served as production designer on several Star Wars live-action series, including The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew.

And from animation, Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Tales of the Jedi, will appear. The event is excited to welcome back Official Pix as the autograph provider for the show.

Tickets for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 will go on sale Thursday, May 2, at 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST, and Friday, May 3, at 8 a.m. JST. along with more than two dozen limited Star Wars Celebration 2025 exclusive items available for pre-order during registration.



Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 will be held April 18-20, 2025, at the Makuhari Messe in Japan.