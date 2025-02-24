First Andor A Star Wars Story Teaser Trailer and Poster Revealed

Creator Tony Gilroy weighs in on Season 2 of the series starring Diego Luna amid the journey to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story .

The first trailer for Andor Season 2 exploded onto the scene today, with a glimpse at the birth of the Rebel Alliance as we know it. Ahead of the long-awaited season premiere on April 22, 2025, the trailer reunites us with Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), and Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) from the critically-acclaimed and Emmy-nominated first season of the Disney+ series, as well as key characters from the fan-favorite standalone film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, like K-2SO (Alan Tudyk), Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), and Director Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn).

Creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy has shared that this season will follow Cassian’s journey in the four years leading up to the events of Rogue One, with the 12 episode story unfolding in four weekly chapters of three episodes each.

While Season 1 followed Cassian’s reluctant journey from cynical nobody to revolutionary volunteer, the long-awaited conclusion in Andor Season 2 will see the characters and their relationships intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Rife with political intrigue, danger, tension, and high stakes, the thrill is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction — the Death Star — setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film, Star Wars: A New Hope. Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.





“One of the great thrills of making Andor is the scale of the story and the number of characters we’re able to meet — ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries,” Gilroy says. “They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences. Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in Season 2.”

In addition to the trailer — a tense cacophony of blaster fire and explosions punctuated by Eedy Karn’s laughter — new key art hints at Cassian’s transformation into the leader and captain who will succeed in the mission to steal the Death Star plans on Scarif, with a poster that pays homage to the Rogue One campaign.

“Remember this moment,” Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera can be heard intoning at the trailer’s end. “You’re here. You’re right here and you’re ready to fight.”

Andor Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, and Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull, and John Gilroy.

Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell putting pen to paper for episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).