Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025: The Anime & Manga Pavilion Celebrates Collaboration

The only collection like it in the world features masterpieces inspired by Star Wars: Visions and Studio Ghibli.

Cherry blossoms are blooming from the branches of a real sakura tree – right in the middle of the show floor at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

In the Anime & Manga Pavilion, brought to Celebration by Star Wars: Visions, a real cherry blossom tree is the centerpiece, complete with delicate silk cherry blossoms placed by hand on each branch. A celebration of Star Wars: Visions, the pavilion features traditional Japanese ceramics and bonsai trees, replica props, exclusive merchandise, concept art and maquettes, and stop-motion filming models from the first and second seasons of the landmark Star Wars animated series. Nearby, attendees can catch an energetic showcase of recent manga with stories in a galaxy far, far away.

And on the outside wall of the pavilion, Celebration visitors can peruse an art gallery found nowhere else in the world. Lucasfilm artists – including Doug Chiang and Dave Filoni – illustrated and painted eighteen brand-new pieces inspired by Studio Ghibli. And Studio Ghibli returned the favor, with an exclusive drawing of Grogu that can only be found at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

Visions of Star Wars: Visions

Each episode of Star Wars: Visions’ Volume 1 has a dedicated display, paired with exclusive art inspired by the groundbreaking anime. Distinctive Kutani ware porcelain plates, crafted with traditional techniques by Kazuyoshi Kitamura, feature delicately and exquisitely painted colorful characters. Each episode is also accompanied by an extraordinary bonsai tree intricately trimmed and arranged by TRADMAN'S BONSAI using the characters as inspiration.

Celebration visitors can also get their first looks at a gorgeous Hasbro figure set featuring characters from “The Duel,” as well as an exclusive Jazwares X-wing Micro Galaxy Squadron set based on the starship seen in “The Twins.”

Volume 2 of Star Wars: Visions has stunning sculptures to examine up close in the pavilion, from the filming models used in “I Am Your Mother” and beautifully detailed pieces featuring the unforgettable characters from “In the Stars” and “Aau's Song."

And members of the Japanese Garrison of the 501st Legion added their own dazzling display to the Anime & Manga Pavilion with life-sized figures of characters inspired by Star Wars: Visions Volume 1, including an astromech wearing a roningasa straw hat, a Gonk Droid complete with waraji rope sandals, and C-3PO and R2-D2 like you’ve never seen the beloved droids before.

Lucasfilm Animation and Studio Ghibli Collection

In a delightful surprise for Star Wars Celebration Japan attendees, the Anime & Manga Pavilion is the only place in the world to see a collection of Lucasfilm artwork inspired by Studio Ghibli’s distinctive and moving films. One-of-a-kind pieces featuring iconic Star Wars characters and locations are hung in a gallery adorning an outside wall of the pavilion.

Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni contributed a lively painting of Ahsoka inspired by Princess Mononoke. In the accompanying label he writes, “When I went to create Ahsoka Tano I knew I wanted to imbue her with a bit of San. So this is why Ahsoka has two “wolf fangs” on her cheeks, in homage to Miyazaki’s film.”

Lucasfilm Senior Vice President Doug Chiang added two new works, one a series of sketches in ballpoint pen and the other in watercolors – which was a fresh change of media for the veteran artist. “Even though I haven't painted traditionally in over 25 years, I felt compelled to pick up my old brushes and create a watercolor in honor of Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli,” Chiang writes in the label.

And Katsuya Kondo of Studio Ghibli provided a centerpiece in the dazzling gallery, a charming rendition of Grogu with his close friends, the dust bunnies, all in high spirits.

Take a look at a few of the exclusive pieces on display in the Anime & Manga Pavilion.



