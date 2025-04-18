LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past Will Feature LEGO BrickHeadz Ahsoka and… Jaxxon?!

Announced at Star Wars Celebration Japan, the new four-part sequel series is coming to Disney+ - and there’s plenty to get excited about.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past was announced today at the Star Wars Celebration LIVE! Stage in Japan, where Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best made a surprise appearance to discuss how his character was reimagined in LEGO form as the fan-favorite Darth Jar Jar in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.

“I always liked this Darth Jar Jar theory,” said Best. “You know what the funniest thing is? People would come up to me and go, ‘Have you heard this Darth Jar Jar [theory]?’ And I was like, how could I have not heard? [laughs] It’s everywhere. But I always wanted to explore this whole Darth Jar Jar thing. So when Rebuild the Galaxy came about, I was just like, oh, this is absolutely perfect. This is the best way to explore Darth Jar Jar and start talking about him. I got to do a whole bunch of comedy ad-libbing while we were doing it, which is my thing. I loved it.”

One of Best’s self-proclaimed favorite ad-libs was Darth Jar Jar’s line, “I am the phantom menace. I have always been the phantom menace.” He added with a smile, “It’s something I’ve been meaning to say for over 20 years.”

But of course, the original Rebuild the Galaxy left Darth Jar Jar with a bit of a cliffhanger ending. So with a special video greeting from showrunners and writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, the new sequel Pieces of the Past was announced, coming September 19, 2025 to Disney+.

“We’ve been asked, what’s next for Sig, Yesi, and Jedi Bob? Will there be more Darth Jar Jar?” Hernandez explained. “Star Wars Celebration fans, we’re excited to announce that their story will continue.” Samit then revealed the new season’s title via a hand-built, “brick by brick” LEGO timelapse.

Following the greeting, a new poster was unveiled full of enticing surprises and clues about what this new LEGO Star Wars story has to offer. There’s a brick-built Chewbacca made from over 2,000 individual LEGO pieces, and wait a moment. Is that… Jaxxon?! The one and only Lepi smuggler first seen in the classic Star Wars Marvel comics?! It sure is. Having appeared in a number of Star Wars comics of recent years, this will mark Jaxxon’s first named appearance in an animated story. The character will be voiced by comedian (and occasional Sonic the Hedgehog) Ben Schwartz.

But that wasn’t all! A distinctive LEGO BrickHeadz version of Ahsoka Tano will also appear in Pieces of the Past. Ahsoka's voice actor Ashley Eckstein walked onstage to the cheers of fans with LEGO BrickHeadz Ahsoka in hand and discussed her involvement in the series.

“When I got the call that I was going to be returning as Ahsoka, I cried,” Eckstein told the crowd of fans. “I’ve missed her so much. I’ve missed you all so much. This has really been a dream come true. I am such a huge fan of LEGO. I have so many of these Ahsoka BrickHeadz and I now get to voice her!”

Eckstein reflected that Ahsoka’s storyline in Pieces of the Past is “such a good representation of Ahsoka,” as she put it. “Last time I was on this stage I talked about how Ahsoka lives in all of us, and we’ve really made Ahsoka’s story our own story. We’ve experienced Star Wars for an entire generation through Ahsoka’s eyes… and we’ve literally created our own story through Ahsoka, and that’s what this story is about. There’s so much heart in BrickHeadz Ahsoka, and we’re all going to relate to her. You’re going to love it.”

The four-part sequel series LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past arrives on Disney+ on September 19, 2025.

