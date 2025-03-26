Shop the Star Wars Celebration Japan Show Floor Exclusives - Reveal

New first-to-market collectibles, toys, and treats will be available at Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025!

This is where the fun begins!

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 is fast approaching, and StarWars.com has your inside look at some of the exclusive merchandise available only on the show floor. From stellar sweet treats to a variety of Japanese-inspired collectibles, this lineup has something for everyone.

Star Wars Limited Edition Wireless Earbuds by Audio-Technica

Shop four unique wireless earbuds inspired by the Mandalorian, Grogu, Darth Vader, and R2-D2. These first-to-market collectibles will have limited quantities coming to the U.S. on May 4th and available for pre-order on audio-technica.com.

Collectible Enamel Pins by FigPin

A plethora of collectible enamel pins will be available first-to-market featuring characters like Ahsoka Tano, Darth Maul, Rey and BB-8, Greedo, and Jabba the Hutt, just to name a few.

Star Wars: The Black Series The Ronin & R5-D56 by Hasbro

Sleek and skilled, The Ronin & R5-D56 — from the Star Wars: Visions Volume I short “The Duel” — join the Black Series at SWCJ. This Japanese-only single-language collectible is available for purchase exclusively at the Hasbro booth (Hall 1, 3-7) during SWCJ 2025.

Star Wars: Visions Micro Galaxy Squadron by Jazwares

Tiny but mighty, this first-to-market X-wing is accompanied by its dedicated crew of Karre and R-duo, from the Star Wars: Visions Volume I short “The Twins.”

Star Wars Celebration 2025 Tile by the LEGO Group

Available exclusively as a gift with purchase, this commemorative convention tile will be on hand in limited quantities only at the LEGO booth retail area.

Darth Vader - Cherry Blossom Limited Edition Porcelain Sculpture by Lladró

The Force is strong with this limited edition Darth Vader porcelain piece. This handcrafted creation pays homage to some of Japan’s most renowned emblems and the icon of the Galactic Empire himself, available first-to-market only at SWCJ and later available on Iladro.com and select boutiques Lladró.

Desserts by Mon-Creve

Treat yourself to these SWCJ exclusive chocolate and waffle cookies.

Posters and Pins by SalesOne

Japanese posters for both Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi will be available as SWCJ exclusives, alongside several other collectible pins featuring Padmé Amidala, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia Organa, Han Solo, and Darth Vader and a special Star Wars posters pin set.